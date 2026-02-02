Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya has sparked debate after announcing on X that the city disconnected electricity at the Nigerian High Commission over unpaid utility bills

The move forms part of a broader campaign targeting all non-paying institutions in the city

While some praised the mayor for enforcing accountability, others warned that publicising the action could strain diplomatic relations

The City of Tshwane has disconnected the High Commission of Nigeria over unpaid utility bills. Images: @nasiphim/X and Guillem Sartorio/ Getty Images

PRETORIA- The Mayor of Tshwane has sparked both praise and criticism online after posting on X that the city had disconnected electricity at the Nigerian High Commission for failing to pay outstanding utility bills.

In her post, the Mayor, Nasiphi Moya, explained that the High Commission “owes the city for utility services,” noting that this was part of a broader series of disconnections involving other high-profile buildings, including the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services, a SAPS academy, and various government department head offices.

The post drew mixed reactions from the public. Some users applauded the Mayor for holding institutions accountable for unpaid bills, while others argued that broadcasting the action on social media could strain diplomatic relations and was inappropriate for a public official.

The City cuts power off at Kgosi Mampuru

The city has embarked on a blitz of disconnections targeting non-paying entities, the latest being Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Service. Pretoria woke up on 23 January 2026 to find that the city had cut electricity at the prison after it failed to settle roughly R8 million in unpaid municipal utility bills. The move formed part of the city’s intensified #TshwaneYaTima debt-recovery campaign aimed at institutions with large outstanding accounts, including other high-profile facilities, and has drawn both support and concern from the public. Critics warned of potential security risks at the prison, while supporters praised the city’s firm stance on overdue municipal payments.

Social media reacts to the disconnection of the Nigerian High Commission

@innofrica said:

"Dear Mayor, it is completely unacceptable to post such. This could have been handled better and more diplomatically. But I am curious why most South Africans hate Nigerians? Aren’t we one Africa?"

@tboss_guy wrote:

"Nigeria was your big brother that came to your rescue years ago. We don't deserve this. Please restore the power immediately, otherwise sanctions will fly."

@DanielRegha stated:

"Nigeria has more than enough money to pay for utility services in any country. If the government fails to do that, it’s on them. Nigerians here are expected to pay electricity bills despite unstable power supply, so the Nigerian government should lead by example by not owing debts."

@sikie4 wrote:

"IMPORTANT NOTICE: The best mayor in South Africa. In fact, close it."

@callmetobiloba commented:

"Someone must have embezzled the money allocated for the electricity bill."

Mayor Nasiphi Moya sparked a social media storm over her post about disconnecting the Nigerian High Commission. Image:@nasiphim/X

