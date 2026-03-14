Generations and Generations: The Legacy creator and producer, Mfundi Vundla, trended on social media this week when he reacted to axing 16 actors back in 2014

Vundla set the record straight on why he had to let the actors go and take a break from the show

South Africans and fans of the SABC1 soapie commented on Vundla's interview on Friday, 13 March 2026

Mfundi Vundla addresses firing 'Generations' 16 cast. Image: @TheRealClementM

Source: Twitter

Legendary TV producer Mfundi Vundla has broken his silence after axing the 16 Generations actors from his popular soapie on SABC1 over a decade ago.

Vundla, who previously celebrated his 76th birthday has defended his legacy and his decision to let the actors go.

The award-winning producer previously trended on social media when he was roasted by South Africans on social media.

Radio personality Thando Thabethe shared a video of Mvundla's interview on her X account on Friday, 13 March 2026. Vundla was the latest guest on Thabethe's afternoon drive show on 947 on Friday, 13 March 2026.

In the interview, the TV producer says there was no item in his budget that says royalties for actors.

"Royalties are paid by the broadcaster, number 1, I don't own the show. It's owned by the broadcaster. Basically, they wanted me to fight the battle, and I refused. My point was, you are actors, you go fight your battles. I have my own battles to fight as a producer. I have a contract, I have to deliver to the SABC."

The legendary producer also reveals that he gave the cast members a deadline to return to work, and they never returned.

"I created a show which I was extremely proud of, it was a dream, nobody is gonna mess with my dream. And I said, 'You don't mess with my dream. I created it'," says Vundla.

South Africans react to the producer's interview

@_officialMoss :

"Personally, I hear him… Simply put, he also had a boss, SABC, whom he had to deliver to. Survival of his contract meant survival of the actors as well. I feel like he was arrogant about it, though. If he had explained his predicament to his employees, maybe they could have understood, and they could have reached some common ground."

@Stanely_ai wrote:

"This man is just defensive and arrogant. Using the race card also makes no sense. Generations was the biggest show in Africa, so they had to be paid as such. Which white-led telenovela was on his league?"

@bheki80 said:

"If I remember well, one of the grievances raised by the actors is that, according to their contract, they were not supposed to take other jobs like commercials."

@pietmashika wrote:

"The man is arrogant; he should have stood with the actors. Generations was big back then, SABC would have caved in."

@kingscelo_05 responded:

"Lastly, I heard he had a clause in their contract that says they can't work or act in other stories while they're acting in Generations, and yet he pays them peanuts. Mr. Vundla is a bully, I'm sorry, and he doesn't see his wrongdoing."

@DjZanD said:

"Best paying if that’s the case the I must make sure my daughter doesn’t become an actress. My bros were not struggling, but come on…they were not gonna fight for royalties if the bag was decent."

@BruvJali reacted:

"I don’t get why he’s saying why the actors didn’t come for yt production houses and came for him. Well, sir, if you work at Shoprite, you can’t take your grievances to Spar. See how that works?"

Mfundi Vundla Breaks His Silence on Firing 'Generations' 16 Cast, SA Reacts to Video

Source: Facebook

Zoe Mthiyane on getting fired from Generations: The Legacy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actress Zoe Mthiyane lifted the lid on her axing from the popular SABC 1 series Generations: The Legacy.

The actress said she was sabotaged by the people who wanted her gone from the show, including her ex-boyfriend's lover.

Mthiyane and Rapulana Seiphemo were once an item, but their split attracted a lot of controversy.

Source: Briefly News