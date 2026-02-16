A Bryanston home has been hijacked and transformed into a shocking makeshift settlement, exposing the growing problem of hijacked properties in Johannesburg’s affluent suburbs

Investigative show Carte Blanche released footage of the property, showing it completely unrecognisable from the inside

The crisis is not limited to Johannesburg, with similar incidents happening in abandoned homes throughout the country

A photo of a hijacked home in Bryanston. Image: CentralnewsZA/ Facebook

JOHANNESBURG- A luxury home in Bryanston has been transformed into a shocking makeshift settlement, highlighting the growing problem of hijacked properties in Johannesburg’s affluent suburbs.

A recent clip released by investigative show Carte Blanche has sent shockwaves across social media, revealing how high walls once built for security now conceal illegal occupants. Accompanied by a councillor, journalist Govan Whittles went behind the walls to expose the crisis of hijacked homes.

Once inside, the house is almost unrecognisable. Mattresses are strewn across the floors, creating demarcated sleeping areas. A corner of the house has been converted into a rudimentary cooking area, complete with a small fire pit and evidence of attempted braais. Empty beer bottles are stacked around the house, highlighting the chaotic living conditions.

Hijacked homes fuel fear and crime beyond big cities

The problem of hijacked homes is not limited to major cities. The KwaZulu-Natal town of Newcastle is also grappling with similar issues, including an upmarket property in the suburb of Hutten Heights.

The double-story house was left unoccupied when the owner relocated overseas, creating an opening for squatters, locally referred to as 'pharas', to move in. In April 2025, the house caught fire, allegedly after the occupants accidentally started a blaze while attempting to cook inside.

Several other abandoned homes in the area have also become a source of concern, as crime in the neighbourhood has increased due to the combination of abandoned buildings and illegal occupants.

Briefly News spoke to Nhlanhla Radebe, a resident of Hutten Heights.

"As neighbours, we live in fear day and night. These vagrants are still coming and going at all hours, and some even sleep there. The house has been destroyed completely, and we wonder if someone will ever buy it or if it will remain like this forever. Day and night, vagrants walk our streets, looking into our yards to see what they can find,”he said

He explained that on the day the house burned down, it was very cold, and neighbours had noticed vagrants coming and going, with some even attempting to steal the geyser. He also expressed the fear that residents now live with due to the ongoing presence of the illegal occupants.

"Our area used to be the safest and quietest areas but those days are gone now. We wonder how long unti it is overrun by vagrants," he concluded

Social media reacts

Social media users reacted with a mix of outrage and disbelief, questioning how such hijackings continue in affluent neighbourhoods and calling for stronger law enforcement and government action.

@Amor_kotola said:

"Our Dear Cup Cake gave them a green light to do it."

@MaraEnslin commented:

"If it were my property, Oli would burn it to the ground, even if I have to pay a bond. To get rid of these squatters can cost you up to a million, and still you won't win."

@Andyklaas1 stated:

"In Mthatha, over a hundred properties belonging to Eastern Cape Development Corporation have been hijacked. Fortgale has been badly affected."

@Chiaan_za wrote:

"Those officials are utterly useless! Like Morero."

@BlueSkye0000 added:

"There are plenty of houses hijacked in Rivonia. The roads behind Checkers."

Johannesburg is dealing with a significant hijacked buildings crisis. Image: United Democratic Movement website

City of Joburg raids hijacked home

Two months ago, the City of Johannesburg's Public Safety Department raided a hijacked Bryanston mansion. Forced entry into the property uncovered a 'mini-village' inside, where undocumented foreign nationals were renting rooms.40 people were arrested during the operation, which sparked strong social media reactions amid growing concerns over hijacked buildings and illegal occupations across Johannesburg.

Briefly News also reported that authorities investigated a property hijacking of a mansion in Bryanston by illegal occupants. The alleged hijacker earns over R164,000 monthly from 70 families despite an ultimatum to vacate. More than 1,000 properties were hijacked in Gauteng, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and faster evictions.

