Residents of an informal settlement in Ekurhuleni are concerned after gold-seekers have embarked on a mission to uncover gold in the area

This was after allegations that gold was found in the community, resulting in a rush of people digging for gold

Although there is no confirmation of gold in the ground in the region, South Africans were nevertheless amused, and some suspected ulterior motives

With 7 years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on critical social infrastructure challenges and unemployment.

A community was concerned that their world —and soil— had been turned inside out by prospective miners. Image: Marco Longari / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SPRINGS, EKURHULENI — Residents of a community in Springs, Ekurhuleni, were concerned that a group of people flocked to a part of the region where they believe is harbouring gold in the soil, despite no official discovery of the precious metal being confirmed.

Newzroom Afrika posted a video of the commotion and chaos at Gugulethu informal settlement on 15 February 2026. A notable number of diggers are seen digging the ground with spades and shovels. Trenches and heaps of soil were seen. According to the reporter, the majority of the people digging are Lesotho nationals and Mozambican nationals, though their nationalities were not confirmed.

Springs’ very own gold rush

Residents, however, complained that this gold rush has caused an inconvenience in their lives. The area where the diggers are looking for gold used to be a kraal where cattle were kept. The kraal was moved a few metres away. One of the diggers said they reportedly saw some gold. The soil was then allegedly carried in buckets, where it was washed with water on the site. They were joined by women and children.

Is there gold in the area?

While it is not confirmed that there is gold in the area, the digging is taking place a kilometre away from Impala Platinum. There is also concern that the ground where they are digging may be unstable, according to the journalist.

Communities in South Africa have been wrestling with illegal mining. The ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene after hundreds of Randfontein residents were driven out of their homes around 7 January 2026. Armed men reportedly broke into their shacks and demanded money and valuables. Many fled the communities and left their homes.

The South African Police Service has a zero-tolerance approach to illegal mining. Image: Marco Longari / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are sceptical of the motive

Some commenting on social media suspected that there was an invisible force behind the sudden rush.

Rouan Krtzinger said:

“That’s one hell of a clever way to get hundreds of people to open ground to plan mieles for free.”

Mosebetsi Mofokeng remarked:

“I was told the old man had been tired of hiring machines to clean the kraal and came up with a plan to have people pay to dig it for him.”

Chris Sekoboto Escobar asked:

“Construction of that reservoir didn’t show signs of gold. Why would there be gold now?”

Zavi Mgemas pointed out:

“So the people who did the foundation for the water tank didn’t see this gold?”

Mevin Govender said:

“So the owner of this land just got his/her entire land and charged R20 per person. He/she got paid to get this land turned over and made a massive profit doing it.”

Illegal mining turf wars blamed for tavern massacre

In another illegal mining-related article, Briefly News reported that residents of Bekkersdal, where a mass shooting took place, blamed illegal mining turf wars for the deaths. Nine people were killed, and 10 others were wounded during the shooting, which happened on 21 December 2025.

Community members alleged that other taverns in the area were targeted in recent weeks. However, these incidents, caused by zama zama groups fighting for turf, have gone unnoticed outside of the community.

