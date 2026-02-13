A peaceful North Coast fishing spot turned grim when residents found barracuda, mullet and crabs lying lifeless along the Umhlali River Mouth shoreline

A screenshot shared in the comments confirmed authorities were aware and waiting for laboratory results to determine the cause of the incident

Heavy rains swept through the area overnight, raising concerns that stormwater may have carried toxic waste into the fragile river ecosystem

Thousands of fish were found dead along the Umhlali River Mouth near Tinley Manor on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on the morning of 12 February 2026.

Thousands of fish washed up at the Umhlali River Mouth. Images: Intsika Zulu

Source: Facebook

The incident was shared via Facebook by Intsika Zulu. It showed barracuda, mullet, flathead, juvenile kingfish, crabs and shrimp washed up along the estuary. Authorities were alerted as community members feared a chemical spill or toxic runoff following heavy rains the night before.

Dead fish line popular estuary

The Umhlali River Mouth is a well-known fishing and leisure spot. Families picnic there. Anglers spend hours waiting for a bite.

Thunderstorms had moved through the area overnight. Stormwater can wash pollutants from factories and farms into nearby rivers. When toxins enter an estuary, oxygen levels can drop and that can lead to aquatic life suffocating within a matter of hours.

Authorities waiting on lab results

In the comments section of the Facebook post, one KZN resident shared a screenshot of a conversation with an authority confirming they were aware of the incident. The message indicated that the municipality, DFFE and Ezemvelo were on site and waiting for laboratory results from the collected water samples before confirming the cause.

Samples were sent to Talbot Laboratory for analysis. Officials are expected to determine whether chemicals or another contaminant triggered the mass death. Community members have been warned not to buy or consume any fish collected from the area.

See the post below:

Mzansi react with concern

Mzansi flooded the comment section with suspicions of nearby industrial activity. Others pointed to stormwater drains that empty into the river after heavy rain.

Cameron Mason commented:

“The river mouth blew open a couple of days ago, which caused a massive drop in water level. My old man fishes that river almost every day of his life. It is not chemical-based. Water levels dropped way too quickly. Ask the locals.”

Quinn Meecham wrote:

“We have also observed an unusual occurrence in that vicinity. On December 24th, we noted a significant number of jellyfish washed ashore. This phenomenon warrants further investigation.”

Manesh Rambujan said:

“The water could be too hot for them , so they come out to chill.”

Nirosha Parthab commented:

“I was there yesterday. I saw the bank was about to break. I saw it going into the ocean.”

Mustapha Hamid noted:

“The authorities need to work hard in finding out who is responsible for the chemical spilling into the waters and give them a hefty fine, those fish could have been food on the table for some people.”

Umhlali River Mouth on the beautiful coastline of Kwazulu Natal. Image: Dean Booysen

Source: Getty Images

