A sudden road collapse along Marine Drive (R620) near Southbroom in KwaZulu-Natal caused major disruption and prompted an urgent response from emergency and traffic officials

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution in the area, particularly following heavy rainfall, as investigations into the cause of the incident continue

The incident has reignited conversations about road safety, infrastructure maintenance, and preventative measures, with many South Africans sharing their concerns online

A large sinkhole that opened on Marine Drive (R620) near the Southbroom traffic lights in KwaZulu-Natal swallowed a vehicle late on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, authorities have confirmed.

A fatal collision between two cars occurred on a local road. Image: Simonkr

Source: Getty Images

According to the South Coast Herald, the driver was fortunate to escape without injury, but the dramatic collapse has raised serious concerns over road safety along the busy coastal route.

Emergency services and local traffic authorities were called to the scene shortly after reports of a sudden road collapse. The affected stretch of Marine Drive, a key artery for commuters and holidaymakers along the South Coast, was partially damaged as the asphalt gave way beneath the vehicle, leaving a deep cavity on the roadway.

KwaZulu-Natal traffic officials have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling through the area, particularly after heavy rains, which can weaken sub-surface soil and contribute to sinkhole formation. While initial investigations are underway, officials have not yet confirmed the precise geological or infrastructural cause of the collapse.

Sinkholes are not uncommon in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and have previously been linked to a combination of ageing infrastructure, poor drainage, and heavy rainfall patterns in the province. Local transport advocates have repeatedly called for proactive road assessments and repairs to prevent similar incidents, which can pose a significant risk to life and property if left unaddressed.

The provincial transport department is expected to release a detailed assessment later this week, including plans to stabilise the roadway and prevent further collapses. In the meantime, sections of Marine Drive may remain restricted as crews work to secure the area and protect motorists.

A scene of an accident on a road. Image: Jaromir

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi weighs in on road accident in KZN

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the accident and road safety in South Africa.

Ka Dweba said:

"The driver's side windscreen looks like smashed by a head."

Lydia Van Gorkom Pluymers expressed:

"Thought they had baricated it?! For safety."

Kerri-Leigh Mayes stated:

"And nothings been done about it since it started last week.... Viva ANC!! Glad they were not injured."

LeClue De Villiers wrote:

"Through barrier tape, cones, reflective signs… jeez."

Carole Yeadon commented:

"I thought this had been fixed."

Cecilia Smalberger replied:

"Road very dangerous."

Sherilyn Botes shared:

"They need to barricade that area with cement barricades or big, heavy sandbag barricades. So pleased no one was injured."

