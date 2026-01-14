A toddler tragically drowned in the Msholozi C stream in White River after following his mother outside and being swept away by strong currents

Emergency personnel confirmed his death and police have opened a case of inquest

Authorities have warned residents to exercise extreme caution during ongoing wet weather, as overflowing streams, rivers, and dams pose serious risks

A toddler tragically drowned in White River after being swept away by strong currents.

NELSPRUIT – Tragedy struck the Mnisi family in White River on 13 January 2026, when two-year-old Sibusiso Mnisi drowned in the Msholozi C stream.

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the child’s mother, Ms Thapiseng Mnisi, said the family lives near the stream. She explained that Sibusiso was asleep inside the house when she briefly left to cross the stream. Unbeknownst to her, the toddler followed her outside and attempted to cross the stream alone. He was reportedly swept away by the strong current

Emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed the child’s death. Police have opened a case of inquest, and all relevant stakeholders were summoned to assist with the investigation.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, extended condolences to the grieving family. He also urged residents to exercise extreme caution during the ongoing wet weather, warning that overflowing streams, rivers, and dams pose a serious hazard.

SAPS flood safety tips

Police issued the following flood safety tips:

Avoid flooded areas. Never walk, swim, or drive through flooded roads, bridges, or streams—fast-moving water can sweep people and vehicles away.

Never walk, swim, or drive through flooded roads, bridges, or streams—fast-moving water can sweep people and vehicles away. Evacuate if necessary. Move to higher ground if you live in low-lying or flood-prone areas.

Move to higher ground if you live in low-lying or flood-prone areas. Monitor weather alerts. Stay updated via the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on radio, television, or mobile alerts.

Stay updated via the South African Weather Service (SAWS) on radio, television, or mobile alerts. Avoid low-lying bridges and river crossings. Stick to known routes; fast-flowing or obscured waterways are dangerous.

Stick to known routes; fast-flowing or obscured waterways are dangerous. Keep children away from floodwaters. Teach them the risks and ensure they do not play near rising or moving water.

Teach them the risks and ensure they do not play near rising or moving water. Be cautious at night. Reduced visibility increases the risk of accidents.

Reduced visibility increases the risk of accidents. Prepare emergency contacts. Keep numbers such as 10111 (SAPS), 112 (mobile emergency), and 107 (ambulance) handy.

Keep numbers such as 10111 (SAPS), 112 (mobile emergency), and 107 (ambulance) handy. Avoid contact with floodwater. It may be contaminated or carry electrical hazards from downed power lines.

Authorities have warned residents to exercise extreme caution during ongoing wet weather in Mpumalanga.

Briefly News articles on drowning and floods

Previously, Briefly News reported that rescue teams were on high alert in Pennington Beach on the KwaZulu‑Natal south coast after five swimmers were swept out to sea in strong currents on New Year’s Day. One person was rescued, two bodies recovered, and others were missing. Lifeguards, emergency services, and the National Sea Rescue Institute were called to continue searching for the missing. Authorities reminded beachgoers to swim only in patrolled areas due to dangerous sea conditions.

In another incident, a security officer in uMhlanga was praised for rescuing a six‑year‑old boy from a near‑drowning incident at a holiday complex swimming pool. Marshall Security officer Ntokozo “Happy” Sambo climbed over an electrified fence and pulled the child from the water, performing CPR until paramedics arrived. The boy has since recovered, and Sambo was honoured for his bravery.

Disaster management teams remained on high alert in KwaZulu- Natal as heavy rainfall and flood risk persist and clean‑up operations continued in areas already affected by flooding. Official reports indicated that at least 11 people died in flood‑related incidents in the province in 2023, with additional injuries and ongoing rescue efforts. Officials urged people in low‑lying areas to move to safer ground and follow weather warnings to avoid further danger and damage, as forecasts indicated continued severe weather across parts of the province.

