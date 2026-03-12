Nigerian pastor John Anosike has criticised Minister Gayton McKenzie's remarks on the Good Hope Centre acquisition

Anosike plans to invest nearly $8 million in the church's property purchase amid controversy

Social media reactions reflected mixed sentiments regarding Anosike's comments on political leadership and investments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Anosike said he was disappointed by the minister’s stance on the reported property purchase. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images, Ananiah George/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian pastor John Anosike has criticised remarks by Gayton McKenzie after the minister expressed opposition to the reported purchase of the Good Hope Centre by Anosike's church.

What did the pastor say?

The building was among about 50 properties auctioned by the City of Cape Town. While the city has not yet confirmed the successful bidder, Anosike previously told members of New World Faith Ministries that the church had secured the property. Speaking during a church address, Anosike said he had come across a statement from someone he described as a political figure aligned with McKenzie's camp. He criticised the remarks, saying they were aggressive, unpolitical and inappropriate for someone holding public office.

Anosike suggested that people who had previously been imprisoned should first take time to recover and reflect before holding leadership positions, in an apparent reference to McKenzie's past. He said he had previously heard McKenzie's story about hardship and imprisonment and had initially viewed it as inspiring, believing it suggested he could become a strong leader. Anosike said he was disappointed by the minister's stance on the reported property purchase. He argued that the church had participated in what he described as a legitimate auction process approved by authorities and that a permanent resident of South Africa had the legal right to bid and potentially acquire the property.

Planning to invest nearly $8 million

The pastor criticised remarks that suggested the property would only be transferred "over someone's dead body," saying such language was extreme and reflected deep hostility toward the transaction. He said the church did not seek confrontation and rejected the suggestion that it needed anyone's "dead body" to proceed with a property purchase. Anosike said the church was planning to invest nearly $8 million in the project and argued that such investment could benefit the country. He warned that statements opposing legitimate investment could damage South Africa's reputation internationally and undermine confidence among potential investors.

During the address, Anosike also said political leaders should exercise caution when speaking publicly because their comments can quickly spread globally and shape perceptions about the country. He further argued that politicians should undergo stronger vetting before being entrusted with positions of authority, saying public leaders should demonstrate restraint and responsibility in their statements. The pastor said he intended to continue speaking out on the issue, adding that he did not fear criticism or threats and believed people should speak openly about what they view as injustice.

Gayton McKenzie expressed opposition to the reported purchase of the Good Hope Centre by Anosike’s church. Image: GaytonMcKenzie/X

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts on what the pastor said.

@SandileKaMsibi said:

"I do not think it is a smart idea to attack/threaten Gayton."

@Official_ExpoZA said:

"It's embarrassing how many South Africans are cheering and applauding in the audience."

@ImFrankmiles said:

"You now have our attention, Pastor John."

@Olerato19 said:

"Is it John Anosike? He doesn't need to be opening up any churches anywhere."

@tefot1030 said:

"Pastors must have a degree in Theology before opening a church in SA."

McKenzie under fire for allegedly hiding costs of travel

Briefly News also reported that the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, allegedly failed to disclose the costs of over 20 taxpayer-funded trips.

ActionSA accused Minister McKenzie of evasion and demanded accountability for government travel spending.

Source: Briefly News