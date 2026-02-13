A young salon owner from Ga-Rankuwa turned her backyard shack into a modern space that looks more like a studio apartment

Aluminium windows, white walls and a mounted TV gave the small structure a polished look that impressed many South Africans on TikTok

At just 23, she invested in upgrading her backroom and showed Mzansi how township youth are reshaping what informal living can look like

A 23-year-old beauty salon owner from Ga-Rankuwa in Pretoria left TikTok users impressed after revealing the inside of her shack on 12 February 2026.

Nthabiseng Betty Maluleka showed off her modern shack after construction was completed. Images: @nthabi220

Nthabiseng Betty Maluleka built the structure as a back room at home. She showed how she transformed the small space into a modern, stylish living area that looks nothing like the typical image of a shack.

In a country where millions still live in shacks due to rising housing construction costs, many people are upgrading their spaces in creative ways.

A small space with big style

Ga-Rankuwa, north of Pretoria, is known for its mix of formal houses and backyard rooms. Many families rely on backrooms for rental income or to accommodate adult children. Over time, some of these structures have evolved. Many now feature proper tiled floors and aluminium windows.

Maluleka’s shack does not look like a temporary structure. It has white interior walls that brighten up the room. There is a ceiling installed overhead. Aluminium windows and a sliding door give it a polished finish. Inside, a large mounted TV stands out. A big bed with a headboard fills one side of the room. A stylish couch adds a lounge feel. Outside, there is even a small veranda by the entrance.

Young people upgrading informal homes

In townships like Ga-Rankuwa, backrooms are part of daily life. They offer privacy while still keeping families close. Some are rented out. Others, like Maluleka’s, are built for personal use.

She shared the clip of her room tour on TikTok under the handle @nthabi220 on 12 February 2026. The video had more than 46,000 likes and over 370 comments at the time of this report.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the modern shack

With people often associating shacks with hardship, this one hit differently to many TikTok users.

@Ephia@14 commented:

“Just from the outside, I knew inside was going to be beautiful.🔥😍”

@Lezaa❤️ wrote:

“I'm going to save this video for inspiration.🥺❤️ Wow!🥰”

@Ria the hustler🥰🥰 said:

“I think I would get comfortable and forget that I still need to build if I were to own such a space. This is gorgeous and looks very comfortable.😍”

@mamo🤍 wrote:

“🔥🤭Now this is stunning!”

@Maharaj Thanda commented:

"I'm currently packing my bag. I don't know if it's for a sleepover or to stay with you forever.🥰 In the meantime, please send me your address.❤️ Congratulations.🥳”

@user4878577208230 noted:

“It looks like a 5-star hotel.👏”

@Nomalanga Mamabolo-Aiyedun wrote:

“What a beautiful home. You don’t have the stress of a bond like us.”

A screenshot of Maluleka's shack under construction on 15 April 2025. Image: @nthabi220

