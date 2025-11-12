“It’s God”: Mpumalanga Lady Goes Viral for Driving a Car Worth R2 Million With a Learner Driver Sign
- A woman from Mpumalanga shared a video explaining why she has a learner driver sign on her brand-new Mercedes V-Class
- Someone approached her at a venue to tell her they've never seen anyone driving a new V-Class with a learner sign, which made her realise what God has done for her
- She opened up about going through years of silence, rejection, and betrayal before God blessed her with the luxury vehicle
Someone walked up to the woman to tell her they'd never seen a person driving a new Mercedes V-Class with a learner driver sign at the back. The comment made her stop and think about her journey and record a video she shared on 23 October 2025. The clip was posted on the woman's TikTok page with a long caption stating:
"And I'm only 26 years old by the way... Also, disclaimer: I haven't made it in life 😂😂at all, I'm simply on my journey there. But what God has done for me deserves to be acknowledged."
In the video, the woman explained that she's had a licence but never drove and was never even interested in driving. The licence expired and she had to renew it.
"The licence I have now is the renewed one, and then God blessed me with this car to drive. This is the first car that I'm ever driving in my whole life, and it's a V-Class," she said.
She shared that she has an honours degree, but her qualifications are not what got her where she is today. The blessings came right after she wanted to give up. She faced a lot of humiliation, betrayal, insults, and rejection. She got emotional talking about how she went through years of what seemed like silence from God and even reached a point where she felt like there was no purpose.
She mentioned that the person who approached her was someone highly esteemed, someone she would have needed 10 connections just to talk to before. They walked up to her to tell her they found her life very interesting.
"It just made me realise that God will take you places that money cannot take you, your qualifications cannot take you, and people cannot take you," she said.
She encouraged anyone going through what she went through to believe that the things they once believed God had in store for them are still coming.
Mzansi reacts to woman's testimony
People commented on TikTok user @royalsinderella's video, sharing how her story touched them.
@thusosebogodi said:
"V class for your first car wow! Nice"
@Innocent_YandaM wrote:
"Am I the only person who's interested in her career 😭"
@Nsovo Mathonsi shared:
"I know this isn't a coincidence 😭😭"
@LeratoS added:
"As an unemployed graduate who's been job hunting for years, I needed to hear this. Thank you. My time will come!"
@Big Lord 🐆 said:
"I didn't see this video by mistake. Siyabonga sisi yezwa ❤️🙏🏽"
@WholisticNaledi wrote:
"God Qualifies you, not the world 💚🙏🏽."
About the Mercedes V-Class
According to the Mercedes-Benz website, the V-Class starts at R2,287,810. The luxury vehicle has up to 7 seats in the interior. The exterior has a dynamic front bumper and grille design with sleek elements. The interior has a Widescreen Cockpit and also has ambient lighting in the cockpit with 64 colours.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
