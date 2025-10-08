A content creator shared a video breaking down his R27 000 monthly salary and expenses, sparking debate about what it means to be middle class in South Africa

The gentleman explained that after paying for rent and other bills, he's left with only R3 000, claiming this makes him closer to poor than comfortable

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, some questioning his budgeting choices and others relating to the financial pressure of trying to survive

A man from Joburg earning over R27k vented about living a middle class life. Images: @ela.coding.instructor

Source: TikTok

A Joburg man has sparked a heated conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of his monthly salary and expenses. Content creator @ela.coding.instructor posted a video on 7 October 2025 that quickly went viral, racking up over 60,000 views and more than 1,000 reactions in just a few hours. In the clip, the gentleman argues that the middle class doesn't really exist in South Africa, and it's either you're rich or you're poor.

The video shows the content creator explaining his financial situation. He earns R27 000 a month, but after all his deductions and expenses, he's left with roughly R3 000. According to him, this proves that middle-class life is just an illusion.

"This is how we live our lives as the so-called middle class, and if we were to lose our jobs anytime, it'd be declared insolvent, and that's worse than being poor, actually. So there's no in between, guys. It's either you're poor or rich, there's no in between," he explained.

The video shows text breaking down exactly where his money goes each month. From his R27 000 salary, R3 569 goes to tax, R270 to UIF, and R1 100 to medical aid. He pays R5 000 for rent in Midrand, another R5 000 towards his Polo TSI car instalment, R1 700 for insurance, and R2 500 for fuel. On top of that, he spends R1 500 on groceries, R2 500 on child support, and R600 on electricity. After all these payments, his net income sits at around R3 000.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A man earning just over R27k shared a video explaining how this mean that he was still poor. Images: @ela.coding.instructor

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to salary breakdown

South Africans had plenty to say about the man's budget and his claim that he's basically poor. Many people were quick to point out what they saw as questionable spending choices, especially the car instalment.

@kzamani08 asked:

"Where do you guys get medical aid for R1,100?"

@thabisothuto challenged the figures, writing:

"Midrand rent is definitely around R8 000. Medical aid is around R3 000."

@adv_thato_moeeng offered some advice, saying:

"I only bought my first car (paying R6 000 instalment) when I earned R46 000 p.m after deductions. Try to get rid of that car."

@s.k questioned his complaint, writing:

"Haybo, you trying to tell us you can't survive with R3 000 after everything?🤔🤔🤔"

@le_pythogo joked:

"I want that medical aid for R1,100😭😭😭 Please."

@zane_black pointed out:

"The problem is that Polo TSI."

@just_vibes added:

"Lol. No one is earning R27k and getting taxed R3k🤣"

What you need to earn comfortably in SA

According to experts at Wisemove, the cost of living comfortably in South Africa varies depending on where you stay and what kind of lifestyle you want to maintain. For a single person to live comfortably in 2025, they need to take home at least R27 600 per month.

This budget covers rent, utilities, food, transport, healthcare, and still leaves room for savings and entertainment. Content creator @ela.coding.instructor earns around R27 000, but he states that this is not enough.

The breakdown shows that housing costs differ greatly between cities. In Johannesburg, a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre averages R7 400, but in Cape Town, the same apartment would cost R13 718. Food for a family of four with a varied and healthy diet costs around R11 000 monthly, far more than basic staples.

Transport is another major expense, with car owners spending between R4 500 and R6 500 per month on fuel, insurance, and maintenance, excluding car finance. Medical aid is essential for accessing private healthcare, with basic hospital plans starting at R1 600 per person and comprehensive cover costing up to R5 000 per family member.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Other South Africans discussing their salaries

Briefly News recently reported on a former Orlando Pirates star who's now earning over R20 million a year at his Saudi club, and the amount has left football fans in awe of his success abroad.

recently reported on a former Orlando Pirates star who's now earning over R20 million a year at his Saudi club, and the amount has left football fans in awe of his success abroad. A South African train driver's payslip breakdown went viral, with many people surprised by the salary and the level of training required to qualify for the role.

A medical underwriting nurse shared her salary online, and while the figure impressed some viewers, others were shocked at how much of her bonus disappeared to taxes.

Source: Briefly News