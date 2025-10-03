The salary of a South African train driver has sparked interest and debate online, with some people impressed by the figures and others questioning the balance between pay and responsibility

The job of a train driver requires significant training and experience, including theoretical and practical training, before one can qualify

The payslip breakdown has given many a glimpse into an often-overlooked profession and the commitment required to operate a vital mode of transport

A video unveiling the payslip of a South African train driver has sparked widespread interest online, with many surprised by the earnings and the long road required to qualify for the job.

In the clip, a woman who goes by the TikTok handle @liferesetwithboni broke down the details of the payslip, explaining that the driver’s basic salary amounted to R50,000. She went on to reveal that on public holidays, the driver earns an additional R2,311, while medical aid contributions stand at R2,000.

Night shift allowance adds R189 to the monthly earnings. According to the slip, the driver’s gross pay came to R58,745.74.

However, after deductions of around R23,000, the train driver’s net pay comes in at roughly R35,000 per month.

The TikTok user @liferesetwithboni also shed light on the career path required to reach the driver’s seat. Aspiring train drivers must first complete matric (Grade 12) before enrolling in theoretical training at Transnet’s School of Rail. This is followed by rigorous practical training. Only after a minimum of five years of experience can candidates apply to officially become train drivers, she expressed.

Even then, they are required to undergo additional rounds of both theoretical and practical training to qualify fully.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the payslip. Some were impressed by the salary, pointing out that it reflects the high level of responsibility and safety demands of the job. Others, however, argued that the lengthy training process and heavy deductions balance out the perceived benefits.

According to Indeed, the average salary of a South African train driver is R13,305 per month. The video, posted on 1 October 2025, has since gone viral, giving many a glimpse into an often-overlooked profession and the commitment required to operate one of the country’s most vital modes of transport.

SA reacts to train driver's salary in Mzansi

The online community flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the train driver's salary, saying:

Molo_Tabs said:

"I'm a Train Driver. The minimum requirements she's mentioning are correct."

Ngamla_gotwang added:

"Damn, bro, that's a lot of money."

SineThemba shared:

"House, car, insurance R25k, then nothing much is left."

Nomaqhwa_Snowy wrote:

"They earn more than that now, that's like cat A's salary."

Tyco commented:

"SARS is killing us":

