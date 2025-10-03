World Rugby has set new rules to limit the amount of time players spend on the field, prioritising their long-term health and safety

South Africa’s national team has been actively managing who plays and for how long, giving opportunities to a wider pool of players

Careful planning by the coaching staff has helped the team maintain high performance levels while reducing the risk of fatigue and injury

World Rugby has introduced strict new guidelines aimed at managing player workloads, designed to protect athletes from the physical and mental demands of the game. These regulations will apply to both men’s and women’s rugby worldwide.

The guidelines were developed by a panel of leading experts, including player representatives, unions, tournament organisers, and regional bodies from across the globe.

Supported by scientific evidence, the measures adopt a precautionary approach to player welfare, aligning with existing World Rugby policies. They are intended to act as a safety net where no local agreement on player workload currently exists.

What are the new guidelines?

Key recommendations include:

Playing no more than 30 matches per season or six consecutive weeks of play

Taking a dedicated five-week off-season break

Receiving at least one week of rest when selected for international fixtures

Having 12 weeks of non-contact time throughout the year

Maintaining clear communication between club and country

In prioritising player welfare, World Rugby has made compliance with these guidelines a condition for approving the new Nations Championship, scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026.

World Rugby Chairman Brett Robinson said the guidelines are the result of years of intense negotiation and congratulated all involved in reaching the agreement.

He added that, like all World Rugby policies, the measures are grounded in the latest scientific research and expert opinion.

Robinson expressed hope that unions and competitions will eventually reach local agreements tailored to the specific needs of players, but in the meantime, the guidelines provide a solid backstop.

He emphasised that as the sport grows, players can be confident that they are supported not only by their clubs and unions but also by World Rugby at the highest level.

Impact of the guidelines on the Springboks

For the Springboks, the new guidelines reinforce a system they have already embraced. Head coach Rassie Erasmus has successfully rotated the squad this season, blending youth with veteran experience to ensure player fitness and welfare remain a priority.

Ahead of their 67-30 win over Argentina on 27 September 2025, Erasmus noted that the squad had trained together for over 13 weeks, preparing them thoroughly for the match.

Across the last eight games, including the Barbarians fixture, 46 players were utilised, demonstrating the effectiveness of the rotation policy.

This extensive rotation has allowed the coaching staff to maintain peak performance while giving more players exposure to international competition.

Erasmus highlighted that the combination of younger and experienced players has been particularly beneficial, contributing to recent strong performances.

While only a limited number of players can be selected for each match, the coaching staff continues to monitor others for future opportunities.

Despite criticism from former captain Jean de Villiers, who questioned the rotation policy, the new World Rugby guidelines underscore the importance of managing player workloads. South Africa is already ahead of the curve in this regard, having adopted a system that prioritises both performance and player welfare.

