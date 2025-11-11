A South African content creator stirred online debate after revealing the surprising earning patterns of a local tech sales representative

The viral video showcased how commission-only roles in the tech industry can offer high rewards but come with major financial unpredictability

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some impressed by the large commissions and others concerned about the lack of a stable income

A South African woman shared a tech sales pay slip in a viral TikTok video. Image: Yan Krukau/Pexels and Boni Xaba/Facebook

Source: UGC

A woman in South Africa who is popularly known for showcasing people's salaries has sparked online discussions after sharing a video revealing the impressive yet unpredictable earnings of a tech sales representative in South Africa.

The clip, which has since gone viral, shed light on how commission-based roles in the technology industry can yield both high rewards and financial uncertainty.

In the video, the woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @liferesetwithboni, explained that the payslips were sent to her by someone working in tech sales, a field that combines technology expertise with product or service sales.

She clarified that the individual does not earn a basic salary, meaning their income depends entirely on commission made from successful sales.

@liferesetwithboni began by showcasing the first payslip, revealing a staggering commission amount of R93,634.64, with total deductions of R30,106.09. The figure left many viewers astonished at the potential earning power of top-performing sales representatives in the industry.

She then presented a second payslip from a different month, where the commission was R23,411.65 and deductions totalled R11,141.60. The stark difference between the two months highlighted the unpredictable nature of commission-based income, which can fluctuate dramatically depending on performance, demand, and market conditions.

Reflecting on the figures, @liferesetwithboni expressed mixed feelings, noting that while the high earnings were appealing, the lack of a fixed income could prove stressful.

"It just shows that commission is not the same you just need to make the best out of it in that month when you made a lot of money. I don’t know, guys, but yoh, it looks like they don’t even have a basic salary, which worries me. I know with dealerships, you do get a basic salary sometimes of between R8,000 and R10,000," she said in the video that she posted on the 9th November 2025 on TikTok.

The post from content creator @liferesetwithboni has since drawn mixed reactions online, with some South Africans expressing admiration for the high commissions, while others noted the financial instability that comes with commission-only jobs in sales-driven industries.

A woman in South Africa, who is popularly known for showcasing people's salaries, posed in a picture. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to tech sales pay slip revealing salary

The online community flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts on the tech sales paycheck, saying:

MJ Mjoko said:

"That's messed up. We have a tech salesperson who has a base salary. His commission can be 5x his salary on average😎."

Wabobonke stated:

"That’s why quotas are important."

Astra Books and More expressed:

"Lost out on an entry-level tech sales role that paid 35k basic. It’s been 2 weeks and I'm still distraught, I won't lie."

Watch the video below:

Other viral stories of SA people's payslips

Briefly News reported that one woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip, and the clip went viral on social media.

reported that one woman gave people in Mzansi chest pains when she unveiled a private school payslip, and the clip went viral on social media. A lady had tongues wagging online after she unveiled the payslip of a government teacher, and netizens were stunned.

A video revealing a rock engineer's monthly salary set social media abuzz with debates.

Source: Briefly News