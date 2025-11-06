Student Shows Off All the Things She Allegedly Bought With Her NSFAS Allowance

A young student’s video showcasing her purchases allegedly made with her NSFAS allowance has stirred major debate online

The clip has divided Mzansi peeps, with some praising her confidence while others questioned her spending priorities

Her post quickly went viral, sparking ongoing conversations about financial literacy and the responsibility of students receiving funding

A young woman has sparked major conversation online after showing off the luxury items she allegedly bought using her National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowance.

The NSFAS Act (Act 56 of 1999) created NSFAS, a government organisation under the Department of Higher Education and Training, to offer financial assistance to underprivileged students who want to continue their education at public universities or TVET colleges.

The amounts listed for housing, living expenses, transportation, and educational materials must match the most recent DHET rules that have been authorised according to the NSFAS website.

This university student has made use of the allowance in an entirely different way, as she took to her social media account under the handle @nevhutalu_tshiwela to flex the various items she allegedly bought with the government organisation's money.

In the video, @nevhutalu_tshiwela proudly displayed several high-end purchases, including a sleek grey fridge, an iPhone 13, and a collection of branded sneakers. Among her footwear haul were a pair of classic white Nike Air Force sneakers, Nike Air Jordans, Puma trainers, and Adidas flip-flops.

Adding a heartwarming touch, @nevhutalu_tshiwela revealed that she also gifted her father a brand-new Samsung A16 smartphone, which many viewers praised as a thoughtful gesture.

Alongside her tech and fashion buys, the young woman flaunted two stylish handbags, one being a small purse and the other a luxury Luella bag. The video that was posted on 5 November 2025 quickly went viral, with online users flooding the comments section to share mixed reactions.

Some praised her for balancing her needs and desires, arguing that students have the freedom to spend their stipends as they wish. Others, however, expressed concern over the spending habits of beneficiaries, arguing that NSFAS funds are intended for educational expenses such as rent, books, and groceries.

Although many viewed the content creator @nevhutalu_tshiwela's video as a harmless display of youthful enjoyment, others highlighted the importance of budgeting and prioritising academic needs. The clip also gained massive traction as it generated many views, along with likes and comments, within a day of its publication.

SA reacts to the woman's NSFAS allowance expenses

People in Mzansi took to the comments section to express their thoughts over the student's NSFAS allowance spending, saying:

Lee Tlhogo Nolo said:

"Ahh, my sister bolela nnete 😅 we listen, we don't judge🙈🤣🤣."

K stated:

"I thought the money was for studies😭 le ja Monate mos."

Antoinette shared:

"If you are a college student, it’s very much possible I also bought myself an iPhone with my allowance."

MrJacob expressed:

"I used to be like you, but now that I’m working and earning money, I am now paying NSFAS back whenever I see my payslip and Tax deduction 😩."

Thendo_mafadza commented:

"Are we getting the same allowance 😭?"

Watch the video below:

