A working professional’s payslip ignited a debate about qualifications, wages, and whether education still pays off in South Africa today

The viral post opened a wider conversation about minimum wage, career growth and mental pressure faced by working students

Mzansi reacted strongly as a man revealed financial stress, anxiety, and fear of falling behind despite years of work experience

A 33-year-old South African man has ignited a heated conversation after sharing his payslip online, exposing the harsh reality of earning just over R7,500 a month despite years of experience and formal qualifications.

Although the working earned more than the minimum wage, Mzansi argued that, based on his experience, he should earn more. Image: Kgopotso Money

The post, shared on 27 January 2026, struck a nerve with thousands of people who related to his anxiety about stagnation, age pressure and survival in a tough job market.

The man, who holds an NQF Level 5 qualification in logistics and supply chain management and is currently in his second year of a bachelor’s degree, revealed that he has spent over 30 months at his current company. Despite eight years of overall work experience and four years specifically in internal sales, his income has barely moved, leaving him questioning his future and whether staying loyal to one employer is costing him his dreams.

His payslip showed a gross monthly income of R8,342.93. After deductions for pension fund contributions, UIF and SDL, his take-home pay dropped to R7,574.28, translating to an hourly rate of R42.78. While this is above South Africa’s minimum wage of R28.79 per hour, many online felt the amount did not reflect his skills, workload or years of service, especially in a country grappling with rising living costs.

A payslip that spoke louder than words

The man explained that his role goes far beyond internal sales, often overlapping with procurement duties and responsibilities typically assigned to higher-paying positions. He also said that he pays R2,500 in monthly tuition fees, leaving him barely able to cover basic needs.

He shared how the pressure of time weighs heavily on him, describing how approaching his mid-thirties without financial stability has triggered constant anxiety. For him, the fear is not just about money, but about missed opportunities and the possibility of becoming invisible in a competitive job market that often prioritises youth and connections.

On the Facebook status posted by Kgopotso Money, the payslip was shown in full, quickly turning into a viral moment.

See the payslip below:

Mzansi weighs in on the struggle

South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions and advice.

Comfort Sthe Mokwena said:

“You must appreciate whatever you're earning because some people wish to get an income at all.”

Murendeni Mapholi commented:

“At least you have a provident fund. Some people are earning more than you but they don't have it. Stay strong and finish up your degree and hustle for a better job in the meantime.”

Siya Duma noted:

“About 8.4 million people are unemployed in South Africa. How you phrased your statement seems like you're ungrateful. What I'll advise you to do, just be grateful and more opportunities will come your way. I hope you find a new job where you'll be happy.”

Lefalaneng Malepe highlighted:

“Gather experience. I know a friend who was working as an artisan in a certain mine. He worked there for 10 years and was underpaid. Now in his 40s, he got an offer somwhere else, and he is flying high. 💪🏽”

Smeshdj Gatsheni said:

“The one thing you are still benefitting from is experience. Complete that degree and so many doors will open.”

A detailed screenshot of the minimum wages in South Africa's economy today. Image: Labour Wise

A woman revealed a Zimbabwean lecturer's payslip showing a low income, sparking shock across social media.

