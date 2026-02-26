A factory outlet is running a clearance sale on branded clothing, and South Africans are scrambling to get there before the stock runs dry

The Springfield sale has shoppers in disbelief, with premium Levi's items going for prices that most people would not believe without seeing them

Time is running out on one of the most talked-about clothing deals of the month, and shelves at the outlet are already emptying

South Africans love a deal, but this one is something else. A TikTok user tipped off her followers about a sale at the Levi's Factory Outlet in Springfield, Durban.

Mzansi woman shares a sale plug at a Levi's store. Images: @beryl_zulu

Branded items are going for a fraction of their original prices at the store. The sale closes on 28 February 2026, and the shelves are already thinning out fast.

Zulu, who goes by @beryl_zulu on TikTok, posted the clip on 25 February 2026. She let her followers know that a Levi's jacket originally priced at R2 200 and a hoodie worth R1 100 are available together for just R350. That is a saving of close to R3 000 on two premium items.

It is totally unreal coming from one of the most recognised denim brands in the world. The outlet is located at Springfield Value Centre in Durban.

Levi's has always had a soft spot in SA's heart

Levi's is a cultural staple. The company has been around since 1853. It built its name on denim that lasts. In South Africa, the brand has a loyal following. Factory outlets spread across the country and offer authentic products at reduced prices. Many shoppers have always known that hitting an outlet store is one of the smartest ways to buy quality without the full retail price burn.

Factory outlet shopping has grown steadily in South Africa over the years. Consumers are becoming sharper about stretching their money. For many, a Levi's jacket or hoodie is an investment piece. That is exactly what makes a deal like this one so hard to scroll past.

The post had people dropping everything

@beryil_zulu's video landed like a bomb on TikTok. People were already flooding the comments. Some expressed disbelief at the prices, while others were asking for directions to the store.

See the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the sale

@Andile.M commented:

“When will this sale end?”

@Tkay said:

“You just gained a follower. I need updates like these.😉”

@Mhlambi Malehloa wrote:

“Is the sale still there?”

@khanyisileM said:

“I am coming there.”

@KAAM_Williams🍉🇿🇦 asked:

“Wait, are you for real?”

TikToker @beryl_zulu showing off a top that costs R99. Image: @beryl_zulu

