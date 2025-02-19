How much is liposuction in South Africa? What to expect in 2025

Liposuction is one of the leading cosmetic surgeries in the country. The procedure involves removing stubborn fat deposits to enhance body contour. The cost of liposuction in South Africa ranges from R20,000 for small areas like the chin to over R120,000 for a large area or multiple areas.

Key takeaways

Liposuction prices in South Africa vary depending on the clinic, the area(s) being treated, and the surgeon's expertise.

vary depending on the clinic, the area(s) being treated, and the surgeon's expertise. After the procedure, patients should adopt a balanced diet and exercise regularly to maintain the results longer.

to maintain the results longer. In addition to the cost of surgery, the patient will take care of other costs like the consultation fee, anaesthesia fees, and post-liposuction expenses.

How much is liposuction in South Africa?

Liposuction surgery costs in South Africa entail the surgeon’s fees and operating room expenses. An accurate quote is usually provided after consultation. Below are the cost estimates for liposuction, according to Johannesburg-based plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Deon Weyers:

Area Estimated cost Full body liposuction R100,000 – R120,000+ Abdominal liposuction R50,000+ Upper abdomen: R30,000+ Lower abdomen: R30,000+ Buffalo hump liposuction R30,000+ Stomach liposuction R80,000 – R120,000+ Face Liposuction R30,000+ Inner thigh liposuction R40,000+ Thigh Liposuction R30,000 – R120,000+ Back fat removal Upper back: R30,000+ Lower back: R30,000+ Underarm fat removal R30,000+ and R40,000+ (for excision) Cheek fat removal R30,000+ Chin liposuction R30,000+

Liposuction has other related fees, as highlighted:

Consultation fees: Consultation is mandatory to help the plastic surgeon assess your needs and recommend the right procedure. It generally costs between R1,000 and R1,500.

and Liposuction booking: A specific percentage of the total surgery fee should be paid to secure the surgery date. Dr. Deon Weyers’ clinic requires patients to pay a 60% deposit.

Cancellation fee: Patients who cancel after booking are charged a fee, which varies with the clinic.

Follow-up procedure costs.

Types of liposuction and costs

Liposuction techniques have evolved over the years with advancements in medical technology. The five common procedures in South Africa include the following:

1. Manual/traditional liposuction

Traditional liposuction involves the use of a cannula that is manually moved back and forth by the surgeon to break up and remove fat deposits. Manual procedures cost between R20,000 for small areas and over R80,000 for multiple areas.

2. Tumescent liposuction

Tumescent liposuction involves injecting a large volume of a tumescent solution (a mixture of saline, local anaesthetic, and epinephrine) into the fatty tissue before liposuction. The solution helps to numb the area, reduce bleeding, and make the fat easier to remove. Dr Craig Shaw charges between R64,000 and R80,500.

3. Power-assisted liposuction (PAL)

PAL uses a specialized cannula that is attached to a motorized handpiece. This handpiece creates a rapid, vibrating motion that helps to break up fat cells more efficiently, making the fat removal process faster and less physically demanding for the surgeon. PAL is known for causing less trauma to surrounding tissues and reducing recovery time.

4. Ultrasound-assisted liposuction (Vaser)

Vaser uses ultrasound energy to break up fat cells before they are removed. The ultrasound waves help to liquefy the fat, making it easier to suction out.

Vaser liposuction is known for its precision and ability to target specific areas, resulting in smoother contours and less damage to surrounding tissues. Dr Deon Weyers estimates the cost of Vaser liposuction as follows:

Small areas like chin and arms: R30,000 – R80,000

Medium areas like thighs and hips: R40,000 – R100,000

Large areas like the abdomen and back: R80,000 – R120,000+

5. Laser-assisted liposuction

Laser-assisted liposuction uses laser energy to melt fat cells before they are removed. The laser also helps to tighten the skin in the treated area. This method is minimally invasive and can be used to treat various areas of the body, including the abdomen, thighs, and arms.

Will liposuction remove belly fat?

Liposuction removes stubborn belly fat. London-based aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon Paul Roblin recommends trying diet and exercise first because the procedure is best suited for targeted fat removal and body contouring.

Can medical aid pay for liposuction in South Africa?

Cosmetic procedures like liposuction are generally classified as elective surgeries in South Africa. Most medical aid plans do not cover such unless the procedure is deemed medically necessary. There are a few plastic surgery finance options that your surgeon can recommend.

What is cheaper than liposuction?

Several non-invasive liposuction alternatives are more affordable and have shorter recovery periods. Popular non-surgical body contouring procedures include;

CoolSculpting (Cryolipolysis): Uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate fat cells

Uses controlled cooling to freeze and eliminate fat cells Ultrasound Fat Destruction (Ultra shape) : Uses ultrasound technology to target and destroy fat cells

: Uses ultrasound technology to target and destroy fat cells Radiofrequency body contouring: Uses radiofrequency energy to heat and destroy fat cells

Uses radiofrequency energy to heat and destroy fat cells Laser fat reduction (Zerona): Uses low-level laser therapy to target and reduce fat cells

Uses low-level laser therapy to target and reduce fat cells Acoustic wave therapy: Combines high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy with radiofrequency to reduce fat and build muscle.

Potential patients should understand the cost of liposuction in South Africa to avoid financial strain. Always ensure you get the procedure done by a board-certified surgeon.

