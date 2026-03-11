The total cost of giving birth privately in Cape Town reached a figure that left many South Africans questioning whether they could afford to have a baby at all

The Cape Town mom’s medical aid covered almost every cent of the bill, but one specialist in the theatre was not on the network, and that changed everything

South Africa's private healthcare costs are climbing fast, and the financial strain only hits once the baby has been delivered

Having a baby in a private hospital in South Africa does not come cheaply. A Cape Town mother found that out firsthand.

Robs, known on TikTok as @robs_law, gave birth via C-section at Mediclinic Milnerton in Cape Town earlier this year. She was on Discovery’s Keycare Plus plan. Her medical aid covered almost everything. When she posted the breakdown of the total bill on 9 March 2026, many South Africans stopped scrolling.

What private birth actually costs in South Africa

The numbers Robs shared were sobering. Her hospital stay alone came to R36 423.68. It included the C-section delivery, three nights, nursing care, pain management, meals and a maternity bag. Her obstetrician and gynaecological fees added another R18 909.65. Anaesthesiology cost R11 119.37. Pathology was R3 170.10, and radiology came to R1 025.63.

The grand total, excluding the paediatrician and NICU stay, was R70 648.43. It fell under a separate newborn care account but was also fully covered by medical aid.

Private hospital birth costs in South Africa range from R25 000 to over R120 000. It depends on the province, hospital, delivery method, and whether any complications arise. A C-section, like Robs had, sits at the higher end of that range.

The one bill Discovery didn’t fully cover

Medical aid covered everything in Robs’ case, almost. The anaesthesiologist who attended her birth was not part of the Keycare Plus network, which meant Discovery only paid a portion of that R11 119.37 bill. The rest was an out-of-pocket expense.

Mzansi reacts to the bill

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from South Africans who appeared to be stunned by the displayed amounts.

@UncleLethu commented:

“Thank you for this contraceptive method, my good sister. 🙏🏽”

@Cynthia wrote:

“Not a chance. I had both my kids in a public hospital.”

@NRamsey23🇿🇦 said:

“I had mine for free at a public hospital, thanks. 🤣”

@LJ4real asked:

“Does it really cost that much money to have a child born?”

@christin taaibosch 🤍 noted:

“I thought that the first slide would include the full amount. 😭”

@honey.beee49 said:

“Gosh! That’s expensive! And in New Zealand, you can have all that for free.”

