Fourways High School fees guide: Tuition and payment plan (2026)
Fourways High School is a reputable secondary school in South Africa. In addition to its serene learning environment, the institution provides a structured fee payment system designed to make tuition manageable for families. With annual tuition ranging from R58,000 to R62,500, this guide outlines the Fourways High School fees for 2026, including the cost per grade and available payment plans.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Fourways High School is a fee-paying public school in Sandton, Gauteng.
- The 2026 annual tuition ranges from R58,000 to R62,500, depending on the grade.
- Parents can pay fees in full or through 10 monthly instalments.
- Grade 8 learners are required to make a once-off payment of R7,000 as part of the enrolment process.
What are the Fourways High School fees for 2026?
According to the school’s official admissions page, the 2026 tuition fees vary slightly across grade levels. The table below summarises the approved fee structure.
Grade
Annual fees (2026)
Once-off payment
Discount (6%)
Total with discount
Grade 8
R62,500
R7,000
R3,750
R58,750
Grade 9
R62,000
–
R3,720
R58,280
Grade 10
R59,000
–
R3,540
R55,460
Grade 11
R58,500
–
R3,510
R54,990
Grade 12
R58,000
–
R3,480
R54,520
It is important to note that learners enrolling in Grade 8 must pay a once-off amount of R7,000, which forms part of the annual tuition.
The school also offers families the opportunity to receive a discount of up to 6% on the total fee. Parents who pay the full amount by 31 December of a year qualify for this reduction, lowering the overall cost of schooling.
Fourways High School fees per month
The school also provides a flexible payment plan that allows parents to spread tuition across 10 monthly instalments, typically from December to September of the following year. The amount payable each month depends on the learner’s grade. The table below shows the monthly instalment amounts:
Grade
Amount
Grade 8
R5,550
Grade 9
R6,200
Grade 10
R5,900
Grade 11
R5,850
Grade 12
R5,800
Fourways High School's fee payment method
The school provides a dedicated banking account for direct fee payments, as outlined below:
- Bank: FNB
- Branch: Fourways
- Account name: Fourways High School
- Account number: 5041 008 4839
- Account type: Cheque
When making payments, parents are required to include the learner’s student number and surname so that the school can accurately allocate funds to the appropriate account.
Families with multiple children enrolled at the high school may use the eldest child’s student number when making payments, ensuring that all fees appear on a single statement.
As part of the school’s fee management policy, accounts that remain unpaid for extended periods may be subject to legal collection processes. Fees that remain unpaid between December and January may be regarded as overdue by early February.
Is Fourways High School a public or private school?
Fourways High School is a public fee-paying institution. While the government provides support to the school, similar to other public schools in Fourways, it also charges tuition fees approved annually by the School Governing Body (SGB).
Several well-resourced government schools in South Africa operate under this model. Examples include Randpark High School, Northcliff High School, and Parktown High School for Girls.
The fees collected enable these institutions to enhance educational quality, support extracurricular programmes, and maintain modern facilities.
What are the top 10 most expensive schools in South Africa?
Below is a list of the most expensive schools in the country and their locations:
Rank
School
Location
Approx. annual fees
1
Hilton College
KwaZulu-Natal
~R420,729
2
Michaelhouse
KwaZulu-Natal
~R392,000
3
St Andrew’s College
Eastern Cape
~R387,531
4
Roedean School for Girls
Johannesburg
~R387,093
5
St John’s College
Johannesburg
~R376,589
6
Kearsney College
KwaZulu-Natal
~R374,330
7
Bishops Diocesan College
Cape Town
~R364,680
8
St Mary’s School (Waverley)
Johannesburg
~R358,665
9
St Alban’s College
Pretoria
~R353,580
10
Diocesan School for Girls
Makhanda
~R345,630
Factors such as boarding accommodation, world-class facilities, and extensive leadership and extracurricular programmes contribute significantly to the high cost of these institutions.
Fourways High School reviews
Since its establishment in 1988, Fourways High School has remained committed to delivering quality education. Over the years, the institution has received positive feedback from parents and learners.
Replying to a Facebook user seeking information and recommendations about the school, Karen Loughran Tegner wrote:
I had a fantastic experience with this school. Both my kids went there. Highly recommended.
Mthokozisi Radebe also shared her opinion in August 2022 while responding to a post on Edarabia. She wrote:
Fourways High School in Johannesburg has been an amazing experience for my child. The quality of education is top-notch, with dedicated teachers who go above and beyond to help their students succeed. My child has made great progress academically and socially thanks to the supportive environment.
Conclusion
Understanding the Fourways High School fees for 2026 helps parents make informed financial decisions before applying. With annual tuition ranging between R58,000 and R62,500, the school offers a balance between quality education and relatively moderate fees when compared with many elite private schools in South Africa.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ MORE: Michaelhouse fees in South Africa: All about the prestigious private school
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Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com