Fourways High School fees guide: Tuition and payment plan (2026)

Fourways High School is a reputable secondary school in South Africa. In addition to its serene learning environment, the institution provides a structured fee payment system designed to make tuition manageable for families. With annual tuition ranging from R58,000 to R62,500, this guide outlines the Fourways High School fees for 2026, including the cost per grade and available payment plans.

Fourways High School logo and students. Photo: @fourwayshighofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Fourways High School is a fee-paying public school in Sandton, Gauteng .

. The 2026 annual tuition ranges from R58,000 to R62,500 , depending on the grade.

, depending on the grade. Parents can pay fees in full or through 10 monthly instalments.

Grade 8 learners are required to make a once-off payment of R7,000 as part of the enrolment process.

What are the Fourways High School fees for 2026?

According to the school’s official admissions page, the 2026 tuition fees vary slightly across grade levels. The table below summarises the approved fee structure.

Grade Annual fees (2026) Once-off payment Discount (6%) Total with discount Grade 8 R62,500 R7,000 R3,750 R58,750 Grade 9 R62,000 – R3,720 R58,280 Grade 10 R59,000 – R3,540 R55,460 Grade 11 R58,500 – R3,510 R54,990 Grade 12 R58,000 – R3,480 R54,520

It is important to note that learners enrolling in Grade 8 must pay a once-off amount of R7,000, which forms part of the annual tuition.

The school also offers families the opportunity to receive a discount of up to 6% on the total fee. Parents who pay the full amount by 31 December of a year qualify for this reduction, lowering the overall cost of schooling.

Fourways High School fees per month

The school also provides a flexible payment plan that allows parents to spread tuition across 10 monthly instalments, typically from December to September of the following year. The amount payable each month depends on the learner’s grade. The table below shows the monthly instalment amounts:

Grade Amount Grade 8 R5,550 Grade 9 R6,200 Grade 10 R5,900 Grade 11 R5,850 Grade 12 R5,800

Attendants at Fourways High School expo. Photo: @fourwayshighofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Fourways High School's fee payment method

The school provides a dedicated banking account for direct fee payments, as outlined below:

Bank : FNB

: FNB Branch : Fourways

: Fourways Account name : Fourways High School

: Fourways High School Account number : 5041 008 4839

: 5041 008 4839 Account type: Cheque

When making payments, parents are required to include the learner’s student number and surname so that the school can accurately allocate funds to the appropriate account.

Families with multiple children enrolled at the high school may use the eldest child’s student number when making payments, ensuring that all fees appear on a single statement.

As part of the school’s fee management policy, accounts that remain unpaid for extended periods may be subject to legal collection processes. Fees that remain unpaid between December and January may be regarded as overdue by early February.

Is Fourways High School a public or private school?

Fourways High School is a public fee-paying institution. While the government provides support to the school, similar to other public schools in Fourways, it also charges tuition fees approved annually by the School Governing Body (SGB).

Several well-resourced government schools in South Africa operate under this model. Examples include Randpark High School, Northcliff High School, and Parktown High School for Girls.

The fees collected enable these institutions to enhance educational quality, support extracurricular programmes, and maintain modern facilities.

Newly inducted Grade 8 Junior Councillors. Photo: @fourwayshighofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What are the top 10 most expensive schools in South Africa?

Below is a list of the most expensive schools in the country and their locations:

Rank School Location Approx. annual fees 1 Hilton College KwaZulu-Natal ~R420,729 2 Michaelhouse KwaZulu-Natal ~R392,000 3 St Andrew’s College Eastern Cape ~R387,531 4 Roedean School for Girls Johannesburg ~R387,093 5 St John’s College Johannesburg ~R376,589 6 Kearsney College KwaZulu-Natal ~R374,330 7 Bishops Diocesan College Cape Town ~R364,680 8 St Mary’s School (Waverley) Johannesburg ~R358,665 9 St Alban’s College Pretoria ~R353,580 10 Diocesan School for Girls Makhanda ~R345,630

Factors such as boarding accommodation, world-class facilities, and extensive leadership and extracurricular programmes contribute significantly to the high cost of these institutions.

Fourways High School's cheerleaders. Photo: @fourwayshighofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Fourways High School reviews

Since its establishment in 1988, Fourways High School has remained committed to delivering quality education. Over the years, the institution has received positive feedback from parents and learners.

Replying to a Facebook user seeking information and recommendations about the school, Karen Loughran Tegner wrote:

I had a fantastic experience with this school. Both my kids went there. Highly recommended.

Mthokozisi Radebe also shared her opinion in August 2022 while responding to a post on Edarabia. She wrote:

Fourways High School in Johannesburg has been an amazing experience for my child. The quality of education is top-notch, with dedicated teachers who go above and beyond to help their students succeed. My child has made great progress academically and socially thanks to the supportive environment.

Junior cricket boys of Fourways High School. Photo: @fourwayshighofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Conclusion

Understanding the Fourways High School fees for 2026 helps parents make informed financial decisions before applying. With annual tuition ranging between R58,000 and R62,500, the school offers a balance between quality education and relatively moderate fees when compared with many elite private schools in South Africa.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

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Non-bursary holders must pay their tuition fee in full at registration, or a first payment of R750 for year courses, R600 for semester and R500 for trimester. A deposit of R3,950 is payable during registration.

Source: Briefly News