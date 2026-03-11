MultiChoice's revenue reportedly declined by 6% to R45.4 billion for the year ending December 2025

Challenges of currency devaluation and inflation significantly impacted profitability and subscriber numbers

Its streaming platform, Showmax, reported a trading loss of R4.9 billion amid heavy investment to attract subscribers

MultiChoice, the operator of DStv, saw its revenues fall 6% to R45.4 billion for the year ending 31 December 2025, according to its parent company Canal+. The company's subscriber base declined from 14.9 million to 14.4 million, extending a downward trend from a peak of 17.3 million in March 2023.

Faced multiple challenges

According to MyBroadband, Canal+ highlighted that MultiChoice had previously experienced strong growth from 2010 to 2023, but has recently faced multiple challenges. Macroeconomic pressures, including currency devaluation in Nigeria, load-shedding in South Africa, and widespread inflation, particularly in content costs, undermined profitability. The performance of MultiChoice's streaming platform, Showmax, also contributed to losses. Showmax reported a trading loss of R4.9 billion in 2025, up from R2.6 billion in 2024, as the platform invested heavily to attract subscribers.

Short-term measures by MultiChoice, such as reducing subscriber acquisition subsidies and increasing prices, further affected the subscriber base and exacerbated profitability pressures. Adjusted EBIT fell 14% to €159 million (about R3.2 billion), down from €185 million (about R3.5 billion) in 2024. Canal+ noted that some of the impact on profitability was offset by cost-cutting measures.

Under pressure since 2016

The company has been under pressure since 2016, when Premium subscribers began leaving amid the global expansion of Netflix, increasing social media consumption, and rising content piracy. MultiChoice's reported profit in 2025 was largely due to one-off gains, including the sale of 60% of its insurance business to Sanlam for R3 billion and cost savings of R3.7 billion.

Canal+ Africa CEO David Mignot said the company continues to face structural challenges, with linear pay-TV under sustained pressure and consumer constraints in South Africa, including formal unemployment at around 32% and GDP growth forecasts below 1%.

