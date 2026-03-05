On Thursday, 5 March 2026, an entertainment blogger shared that MultiChoice was set to close one of its popular applications

The news comes after MultiChoice sent an email to its subscribers announcing the closure of its streaming service

Social media users criticised foreign ownership and its impact on jobs, while others defended cost-cutting and operational efficiency

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

MultiChoice to shut down a popular app.

Source: Original

After pulling the plug on Showmax, MultiChoice is expected to phase out an app used by almost every DStv customer.

On Thursday, 5 March, MultiChoice caught Showmax subscribers off guard when it announced that it was discontinuing its streaming service.

Reports reaching this publication are that the new owners of MultiChoice, Canal+, aren’t done ringing in more changes.

On Thursday, entertainment blogger @TvblogbyMLU took to X (Twitter) and shared that more changes were coming to DStv. According to the blogger, employees are also being affected by the takeover.

MultiChoice set to close popular app after Showmax shutdown

Canal+, which cut costs by taking away SuperSport’s acquisition power, has not renewed the contracts of companies supplying satellite dishes and decoders. Permanent staff are also expected to reapply for their positions. In addition to these changes, the DStv app will be phased out. The post was captioned:

“Lots happening at Multichoice. Companies supplying dish decoders have been cancelled, and contractors have been cancelled. Contracts haven't been renewed. Permanent staff have to reapply for their positions. Dstv app will be phased out.”

See the post below:

In a follow-up post, the entertainment blogger revealed that a new app will replace the DStv app after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The post was captioned:

“A new app called ‘One App' is set to launch after the World Cup.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to reports MultiChoice will phase out DStv app

Social media users weighed in with mixed reactions following news that MultiChoice would be phasing out the DStv app and its permanent staff had to reapply for their positions.

Here are some of the comments:

@KG_ZA2025 argued:

“This is what I was talking about when I said allowing a foreign company to buy and run our number 1 source of information and entertainment was a strategic mistake. I don’t care about free market nonsense. Money was supposed to come from right here in the country to buy that company if the owners really needed to sell it. Some things are far more important than this free market fallacy.”

@Reverend_TD alleged:

“You can tell that Multichoice was run by a person who takes instructions from the ANC. Such companies employ other companies to do things that they can do themselves.”

@Msandi_dlamini argued:

“Canal+ is doing the right thing by streamlining operations at Multichoice... A reset at Multichoice is needed, and unnecessary costs need to be removed.”

@mctrevorsn remarked:

“Buy a company, close it down and create your own.”

@cryshots asked:

“DSTV stream as well? They’re migrating all MultiChoice content to their app 😫”

@Stylecandii said:

“E for eish. I feel for all those people who have been relying on the company for their livelihood. The company missed some opportunities that were brought forward by customers, but they fell on deaf ears. Now others must suffer because of this poor management.”

SA reacted to reports that MultiChoice will shut down the DStv app

Source: Original

Bonang Matheba reacts to viral reports of Showmax shutting down

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Bonang Matheba weighed in after learning about Showmax shutting down.

The media personality shared a poignant reaction to the reports and led a chorus of disappointed viewers, who shared their frustrations at the news.

Source: Briefly News