On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, veteran broadcaster Thinus Ferreira announced that DStv would be removing another channel

This followed reports that MultiChoice's new owners Canal+, had stripped SuperSport of its acquisition powers

Several netizens complained about subscriptions remaining the same despite losing channels, while some expressed humour and frustration over the removal

DStv is removing another channel from its platform before the end of February 2026.

The acquisition of MultiChoice by Canal+ came with changes, including the canning of four popular channels in January 2026.

Despite DStv saving 12 channels after agreeing a last-minute agreement on New Year's Eve 2025 with Warner Bros, the Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service has continued to remove channels from its platform.

DStv to drop another channel

On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, entertainment blogger and veteran broadcasting journalist Thinus Ferreira announced that DStv would remove the Mozambique public broadcaster's channel TVM Internacional (DStv channel 560) from its platform. Taking to his official X (Twitter) account @TVwithThinus, he announced that the channel, which broadcasts in Portuguese, will no longer be available on DStv from Tuesday, 24 February 2026. The post was captioned:

“𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗮𝗱𝗼. After ending TLNovelas in January, the next TV channel Canal+ @canalplus is removing from @MultiChoiceGRP's @DStv, after 6 years, is TVM Internacional (DStv 560), the Mozambique public broadcaster's channel, in Portuguese, ripped away on 24 February.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to news DStv will drop another channel

In the comments section, one of the two netizens who reacted echoed the long-standing complaint against DStv.

Here are some of the reactions:

@whiteryan30 complained:

“And yet our subscriptions stay EXACTLY the same.”

@usernamekeith laughed:

“Cance-WHAT 🤣🤣🤣”

What new changes are coming to DStv?

The news that DStv is cancelling another channel follows a report that Canal+ has taken away SuperSport’s acquisition power.

According to the report, the chief content officer at Canal+’s head office in Paris, France, is deciding what sports rights to acquire for SuperSport.

Veteran broadcasting journalist Thinus Ferreira told 702 that Canal+ stripped SuperSport of its acquisition powers to cut costs since it cannot fire staff for three years.

“They are looking at cutting back on costs. One of the things they are doing is they’ve taken away all of the acquisition power from SuperSport,” he said before adding, “Our new European masters are deciding for us which sports they will buy or not, directly from Paris in France, where Canal+’s head office is.”

Ferreira said the decision to strip SuperSport of its acquisition power is the reason why the channel is not broadcasting the Winter Olympic Games for the first time in decades.

Showmax and DStv lose HBO

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DSTV and Showmax had lost all of Warner Bros. and Discovery's HBO content.

As a result, subscribers will no longer be able to watch Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and many more. South Africans took to social media over the weekend to drag DStv and its streaming service Showmax.

