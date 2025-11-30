DSTV will replace well-known channels from the beginning of 2026 after Paramount and CBS Networks

Monde Twala from BET_Africa recently commented on reports that Black Brain Pictures' TV show Black Gold had halted

South Africans and fans of the series previously took to social media to comment on the channel's ending

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DSTV to cancel BET_Africa's channel this December. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

DSTV will reportedly be canning popular channels, BET_Africa, MTV_Base, CBS Justice, and CBS Reality this festive season.

The organisation previously received criticism on social media when it increased its prices on all its packages.

BET_Africa (channel 129) recently replied to reports that its popular telenovela, Black Gold, will end in December. Channel 129 ended a decade after it was launched in April 2015.

Paramount Africa recently shared in a statement that its popular TV show, Black Gold, will start to air double episodes from 22 December 2025. This is to ensure that all filmed episodes of the Black Pictures' telenovela will be shown on television before the channel shuts down.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Entertainment journalist TVwithThinus reported on his X account on Saturday, 29 November 2025, that DStv has canned four major channels.

"𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗹𝘆 𝘀𝗮𝗱. @BET_Africa, @MTVBaseAfrica, CBS Justice, and CBS Reality axed on @DStv after decades," wrote Thinus.

DSTV shared in a statement with the publication that Multichoice confirms the discontinuity of MTV_Base and BET_Africa on the DSTV and GOTV platforms from 1 January 2026.

The channels will temporarily be replaced with The Holiday Channel (channel 198), DSTV 30 Channel (channel 197), FliekNet (channel 149), and SS Afcon (channel 202 and 222).

Social media reacts to DStv cancelling top shows

@Papi_Mphuthi reacted:

"The way I loved the CBS Reality, though, but as for BET and MTV, totally not surprised at all."

@Nokuthula_tgwtg asked:

"So does this mean BET, MTV, and others are gone from our screens officially @TVwithThinus? Or is this just a shake-up?"

@bryanlabaz asked"

"@TVwithThinus, does this mean that @paramountplus might be coming to SA?"

@TVwithThinus replied:

"No, it's too expensive for them because they have to pay for the rights (to the American content creators) for every single show and content they have on their streamer. It becomes too expensive for too little return, they won't get sizeable (enough) subscribers here."

@Nokuthula_tgwtg said:

"Oh no! How come? Do you know how that cuts our younger demographic down in terms of TV? MTV and BET are where those shows for the younger audience lie. I just mean the reality shows and the random shows like Girl Code, etc. Things you won't find anywhere else but are."

DSTV cans popular channels this December. Image: MzansiMagic

Source: Instagram

DSTV dumps Podcast and Chill host MacG

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former YFM radio personality and YouTuber MacG Mukwevho's television career came to an end.

DSTV cut ties with the YouTube channel Podcast and Chill after a month-long partnership to air the podcast on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu.

South Africans took to social media this weekend to respond to MacG getting dropped by Multichoice.

Source: Briefly News