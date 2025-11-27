TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently reminded social media users why he dragged Gareth Cliff a few years ago

This comes after the Kaya FM radio personality blasted Cliff for his comments about the G20 summit

South Africans took to Dhlomo's post on Thursday, 27 November 2025, to react to his comments

Sizwe Dhlomo recalls beefing with Gareth Cliff 16 years ago. Images: GarethCliff and Anele

Popular media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently reminded South Africans on social media that he put legendary broadcaster Gareth Cliff in his place 16 years ago.

Dhlomo, who recently bought Chymamusique's mixer for R150 000, revealed why he disagreed with Cliff more than a decade ago.

The Kaya FM radio personality shared on his X account on Thursday, 27 November 2025, that he clashed with Cliff when he celebrated Manto Msimang-Tshabalala's death.

"He’s always been a loser. Even when he was still at 5. When he tweeted that nonsense about Manto Msimang’s death, I called him out as well. That was 16 years ago!" said Dhlomo.

Dhlomo's comment comes after social media user @khantwane asked him:

"Did you always know that Gareth was this idiotic Sizwe? Or did he just reveal himself now?"

Sowetan reported in 2009 that the former 5FM radio personality posted about Tshabalala-Msimang on Twitter (now X) after her death was announced on social media.

"Manto is dead. Good. A selfish and wicked bungler of the lowest order. Rotten attitude and rancid livers, all three of them," said Cliff.

South Africans comment on Dhlomo's post

@Andrew67500920 reacted:

"Yup, that's when the glass shattered for me. After university, that's when one starts to see that certain media personalities are dumb as F, that's why they are popular when we are teens and not adulting."

@MelziPeters commented:

"I agree. Gareth is a moron who isn't called out enough. Lately, he has nicely and publicly nailed his colors. He can go on and organize a braai to celebrate that tweet from Trump. No one cares."

@Bizlifestyle4 said:

"I must be honest, I didn't see it coming. I've always known he's very opinionated, but never thought he had Renaldo Gouws running through his veins."

@Lindagmask replied:

"Ayi @ SizweDlomo uyangibulala with your straight talk, every day I look forward to seeing your tweets."

@SiphethuManzini wrote:

"I used to love his morning show as a kid, and I loved that Thabo Modisane jingle. But yeah, uyisilima sokugcina shem."

@Thefixist said:

"Gareth 'Chubby Cheeks' Cliff lost his relevance a long time ago, now relies on being a shock jock to remain in people’s mouths. Nothing he says is to be taken seriously."

@janbadcode99 replied:

"He was groomed to be a racist from a very tender age, and he's still sticking to it."

@SeanePhumla wrote:

"Avoid being triggered at all costs. The demeaning timeline is raising its ugly head. Resist and should be focused on being the successors of this country with all the poise."

@winsley_samuels said:

"Please drag his idiotic a*s. We will come defend you, Sizwe."

@KaraboKbmags reacted:

"Spiking Mme Mara Louw drinks, Iyoo, what a horrible person."

Clayson Monyela reacts to Gareth Cliff's comment about Trump banning SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Clayson Monyela commented on Gareth Cliff's reaction after the US retaliated against South Africa.

Monyela responded to Cliff's comment by explaining the rules and regulations regarding the G20 Summit.

South Africans celebrated Monyela's explanation and accused Cliff of supporting Donald Trump's retaliation.

