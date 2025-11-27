Clayson Monyela has commented on Gareth Cliff's reaction after the US retaliated against South Africa

Monyela responded to Cliff's comment by explaining the rules and regulations regarding the G20 Summit

South Africans celebrated Monyela's explanation and accused Cliff of supporting Donald Trump's retaliation

Former 5FM broadcaster Gareth Cliff topped social media trends on Wednesday when Clayson Monyela reacted to his comments about Donald Trump banning SA in the next G20 Summit

Donald Trump surprised social media users on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, when he revealed that SA will not be attending the next G20 Summit in the US.

The South African government also responded to the USA's statement about the 2026 G20 Summit in Miami.

Monyela informed Cliff on his X account on Wednesday, 27 November 2025, that SA is a founding member of the G20.

"We don't get invited to G20 meetings and leaders' summit. Those are gatherings of members. If other members allow this, the the G20 will die. SA is a G20 Troika member (outgone, current, and incoming Presidency)", said Monyela.

Social media reacts to Monyela's comment

ThabisoTema reacted:

"At this rate, Bafana Bafana will be watching the World Cup on TV along with the rest of us!"

@MMtshiza said:

"I don't see those cowards standing up against America!"

@ClaysonMonyela replied:

"You're going to be shocked then. Other members expected this move. They're ready."

@Khels14 wrote:

"Why ruin propaganda with facts, Mokone? Now the agenda can't be the agenda. You're a party pooper."

@my_azania responded:

"South Africa should pause all interactions with the US until Trump's term ends. There's no point in trying to reason with this lunatic. He knows that there is no white genocide in South Africa; he's just mad that we have a case against Israel for the terrible things happening in Gaza."

@truthsalovesa said:

"Oh, here we go again, Trumptrums in full HD. A grown man throwing 5-year-old tantrums. We’re not babysitting this energy anymore. And mark my words, South Africans are elite at exposing people. So let’s see how this one plays out when the spotlight flips."

@Mrr_Maya responded:

"Please take it easy on @GarethCliff. He's exposing his stupidity, shame. I can't believe this country was led by these stupid clowns."

@Rain_Drops_20 commented:

"We are witnessing the fall of the mighty empire, a whole mighty United States president claims there’s a 'genocide' of 'white people', a president sitting on top of one of the most powerful intelligence agencies in this world, what a time."

SA welcomes US Secretary of State’s decision not to attend G20 Summit

In more news, Briefly News previously reported that the United States of America's Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that he will not attend the G20 Summit on behalf of the United States.

He accused South Africa of expropriating private property and using the G20 summit to promote solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

South Africans welcomed his decision, and many called on him not to set foot in South Africa.

