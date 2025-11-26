Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo surprised South Africans on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, when he showed interest in Chymamusique's mixer

The Limpopo artist revealed on X and Instagram that he was selling his music equipment because he's not working

Dhlomo and more South Africans took to the musician's post this week to comment on the sale of his mixer

TV and radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo has commented on the sale of music producer Chymamusique's music equipment on social media.

The Kaya FM radio personality previously made headlines when he shared that he doesn't play Shebeshxt or R.Kelly's music on the radio.

The musician shared on his X account on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, that he was selling his CDJ and Mixer for R150 000.

Dhlomo replied: "I’ll take these if you’re serious. What condition are they in?"

Chymamusique also took to his X account on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, to thank Dhlomo for visiting him and buying the mixer.

South Africans respond to Sizwe's latest purchase

@ZizinjaAbelungu reacted:

"I will sell them to."

@SizweDhlomo wrote:

"For R180K and take my R30 Commission, and give you R150K. How is that? "

@Mashesha_RSA replied:

"I sent you a DM. I’ll take it for R160k."

@JohanVanDeMerwe responded:

"After you’ve faced your mortality, you start realising what is important in life. Strength to you, my brother, in your recovery. Hope you are getting help."

@Rikhojam said:

"You really had invested in your craft, bro."

@FootballStage_1 responded:

"Unfortunately, we are broke.. Hey @SizweDhlomo."

@SirMariri_ZA wrote:

"I'm proud that I have also contributed. May your health improve, brother."

@TELEHOVAH said:

"And if you have old CDJs somewhere usiphe phela nathi."

@ChrisSizwe5032 responded:

"Reteng mata løcåtıøn."

@ThaboTumisho wrote:

"Does this mean you're quitting the music scene?"

@Manweba_469 said:

"Beautiful that he drove to see you in person. Human presence heals the soul for the physical to follow suit, siyabonga Mkhabela. It's not about the CDJs for me."

@thabs116 responded:

"Dinangwe and @Shimza01, God bless you gents, Chyma speed recovery, my guy."

@ThaaBLaa replied:

"Don’t sell this, you are gonna need it."

@mphoza_g wrote:

"I saw u saying the other one is sealed and a bit expensive. I was like that’s where Sizwe will come in, that type who always wants to experience the other side."

@Tempo_rsa reacted:

"I might sound sexist, but I love how gents always support each other. The brother has done a lot for many people. He paid school fees, bought groceries for strangers here on X. He deserves our full support. Stay strong, Mokone."

