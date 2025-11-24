South African activist Ntsiki Mazwai fired shots at DJ Shimza once again on social media

The controversial star made fun of the internationally acclaimed music producer

Many netizens were stunned by Mazwai's action, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Ntsiki Mazwai takes a swipe at DJ Shimza. Image: @missntsikimazwai, @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai has started again! The controversial star took a swipe at DJ Shimza once more, leaving many netizens stunned by her actions.

On Sunday, 23 November 2025, the poet who was recently taken to court by DJ Euphonik mocked DJ Shimza on social media. The popular star shared a video in which she shaded the music producer by questioning whether she was unaware that he could sing.

She wrote:

"Kanti Shimza also sings?"

See the post below:

SA reacts to Ntsiki mocking DJ Shimza

Shortly after the star decided to mock Shimza on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@cindy_maryline questioned:

"Ey Ntsiki. You just can’t help yourself ne?"

clifford_bembe wrote:

"You're getting sued once again."

@KRJunior_ said:

"Yaz! You make it difficult to defend you hold yourself, please."

@XMakwetsa44546 responded:

"He's going to sue you and I don't want that for you."

@Bongani_Mkhungo replied:

"Why do you like picking on people, Ntsiki? You should be more mature than this. Hold you in high regard than this."

@Jay_Flavoured stated:

"The one who cries when being called dirty is the one throwing jabs now."

@KingofBabimba commented:

"Some boys are weak and sensitive, Ntsiki, you might get sued for just playing nje."

Netizens stunned by Ntsiki Mazwai mocking DJ Shimza. Image: @shimza.dj

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki accused DJ Shimza of sleeping his way to the top

This isn't the first time Ntsiki Mazwai ruffled DJ Shimza's feathers on social media, as in February 2024, the controversial activist slammed the house producer DJ Shimza on her X page, accusing him of sleeping his way to the top.

This happened while the two stars were at loggerheads online, continuously dragging and insulting each other. Mazwai further claimed that the DJ didn't get where he is because of hard work, and he knew what he had done in order to be successful.

She wrote:

"You literally slept your way to the top @Shimza01. Stop. Just stop."

However, he didn't take the accusations well, as he also responded to Mazwai's claims and insulted her by saying:

"It didn’t work for you. O nga motete akere."

Many netizens were in disbelief, with the two going back and forth and continuously dragging each other on social media.

Ntsiki Mazwai asks for donations in a video

Briefly News previously reported that outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai has become the latest South African entertainer to appeal for donations. This comes after DJ Euphonik successfully sued Mazwai over social media comments. The outspoken poet has been in a legal battle with DJ Euphonik.

Having previously addressed reports that she had apologised to Euphonik to get him to drop the case, Mazwai took to her X account and asked her fans for donations.

On Tuesday, 19 August 2025, Ntsiki Mazwai shared a video on her X account. In the caption, Ntsiki Mazwai announced that her birthday is approaching. She requested her birthday gifts in advance and expressed gratitude to her supporters.

Source: Briefly News