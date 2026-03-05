The Proteas fell short in the T20 World Cup semi-final, extending their reputation as underperformers in crucial matches

Top South African cricketers, including Bavuma, Rabada, Miller, and Markram, earn millions from contracts, match fees, and bonuses

Despite strong performances in the tournament, the semi-final exit means the team missed out on a potential multi-million-rand payday

The Proteas failed to shake off the 'chokers' tag on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, after coming so close yet falling short once again, losing to the Black Caps in the T20 World Cup semi-final.

After losing the toss, the South Africa national cricket team were sent in to bat and managed 169/8 in 20 overs. Early wickets hurt them, with key batters falling cheaply. A late counterattack from Marco Jansen, who scored 55 not out, helped push the score to something competitive but still below what was expected in a semi-final.

That defeat came just as the salaries and earnings of South Africa's cricket stars were disclosed. According to figures released by Cricbites, Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma, who faced scrutiny for his commentary during the tournament, is one of the top earners. David Miller, who trended last week after a video with an influencer went viral, is also among the top earners. Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, with a net worth in the millions of rands, is another star who smiles all the way to the bank.

Joining the trio is T20 captain Aiden Markram. All four take home around $350 000 a year from Cricket South Africa, which is about R5.7 million in base salary before match bonuses, franchise pay or endorsement deals.

Mid and base tier contracts and match fees

Men in the mid-tier earn between $200 000 and $250 000, while women earn $100 000 to $150 000. The base tier for men ranges from $75 000 to $145 000, and $50 000 to $75 000 for women. These contracts provide a solid foundation for emerging players.

Cricket South Africa also pays match fees across formats. Test matches bring in $4 500, ODIs $1 200, and T20Is $800 for both men and women. These fees supplement salaries and bonuses, rewarding players for each appearance on the field.

Proteas T20 World Cup earnings

For their purple patch in the T20 World Cup, the Proteas amassed R3.5 million, earning R500 000 per match. They made a statement in the group stages with wins over Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand and the UAE. They carried that form into the Super Eights, winning all three matches against India, the West Indies and neighbours Zimbabwe.

Unfortunately, their semi-final defeat meant they missed out on even more cash. Each player will pocket $790 000 (R12,728,900). Had they won the tournament, they could have walked away with R48 million, or $3 million. Runners-up would have earned $1.6 million, equivalent to R25.7 million.

