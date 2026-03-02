South Africa’s first Club Med resort is set to open on 4 July 2026 on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast, just 30 minutes from King Shaka Airport

The R2 billion development will create 800 direct jobs, with most positions going to people from communities surrounding the resort once it opens

Beyond the beach, guests can head to a private 18,000-hectare safari reserve where expert rangers lead twice-daily drives to spot the Big Five

South Africa is weeks away from opening a resort that has never been seen on local shores before.

A stunning view of the Club Med luxury resort set to open in July 2026. Images: @thebenekes

Source: TikTok

TikTok creator @thebenekes gave South Africans a virtual tour of the Club Med Beach and Safari resort in Tinley Manor, KwaZulu-Natal on 1 March 2026. The R2 billion development is built by the Collins Residential Consortium in partnership with Club Med. It is set to open on 4 July 2026. It will be the first Club Med in South Africa and in sub-Saharan Africa.

The destination sits just 30 minutes from King Shaka International Airport. The resort spans 32 hectares and features 411 accommodation units. It also has a convention centre for up to 500 people and a restaurant that can seat over 1,000 people indoors.

1,200 workers and a deadline that’s almost here

More than 1,200 workers have been on site throughout the build, which kicked off more than two years ago. The development has already made an impact. Crime in the surrounding area reportedly dropped by 60% off the back of employment opportunities created by the project. Once the resort is fully operational, it is expected to create 800 direct jobs and more than 1,500 indirect employment positions in the region.

Over 110 young people have enrolled in a hospitality training programme and are preparing for traineeships at Club Med resorts abroad. This is to prepare them before returning to fill permanent roles at the South African property.

According to BusinessTech, the majority of those roles will go to people from communities closest to the resort. This is in line with Club Med’s community upliftment programme. The beach resort has 310 superior rooms, 35 deluxe rooms and 66 suites in the Exclusive Collection.

Mzansi react to the luxury destination

Briefly News compiled a series of comments from @thebenekes's post below.

@tasha6dancetravel commented:

“The price is not for local.”

@Mrs R: Nice said:

“Unfortunately, it will be too expensive for South Africans.😏”

@Sthe Mwelase wrote:

“Another one for foreigners with dollars. Not for South Africans.”

@N asked:

“Who gave them land?”

@Prash commented:

“Explain what you mean by Club Med. Sounds like doctors' rooms.”

A screenshot sourced from the virtual tour of Club Med by @thebenekes. Image: @thebenekes

Source: TikTok

