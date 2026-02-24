Proteas star David Miller went viral after an awkward encounter with a social media influencer, leaving fans amused and cringing at the unexpected clip

Miller dominated on the field with a stunning 63 off 35 balls against India, earning Man of the Match honours in South Africa’s thrilling T20 World Cup campaign

As South Africa pushes toward a semi-final berth, fans reacted to both Miller’s lighthearted off-field moment and his match-winning performance

South Africa’s 2026 T20 World Cup campaign has been full of thrilling cricket and memorable moments, but off-field antics have also grabbed fan attention.

Proteas star David Miller plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026 Super 8 match between India and South Africa. Image: Matt Roberts

Recently, a clip featuring Proteas star David Miller went viral, showing him caught in an awkward encounter with a social media influencer.

In the video, Miller stands patiently as the influencer moves around him, playfully attempting a “death stare” while the clip’s caption read, “I thought we were friends, David?” Despite the unusual scenario, Miller’s wry smile suggested he took it in good humour. Fans on social media quickly reacted, with many finding the exchange both funny and slightly cringeworthy.

Reactions included:

@saksham546aj:

"Poor Miller 😢 Feel for him."

@bdrijalab:

"Brother controlling so much not to laugh at this cringefest lol. He was literally helpless there."

@2dollarsworth:

"This doesn't look like a sponsorship mandate or was it? Did he have a choice to not agree to an influencer reel?"

@HashTan108:

"But look at his face. He’s holding back his laughter so bad. Imagine the locker room conversation after this stunt 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@senjuclan_guy:

"Why didn’t he walk off and leave her there?"

@Sivahere05:

"Second-hand embarrassment 🙏🏻."

Washington Sundar in conversation with David Miller and Tristan Stubbs of South Africa during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India & Sri Lanka 2026. Image: Matt Roberts

David Miller shines as Proteas eye semi-finals

The awkward moment aside, the Proteas have been outstanding at the World Cup hosted by Sri Lanka and India. Miller delivered a sensational performance against India, scoring 63 runs off 35 balls, which earned him the Man of the Match award in the match played on Sunday, 22 February 2026.

Reflecting on his performance, Miller said:

“Playing against India is always challenging. They have an incredible team. Our goal is to keep it simple, stay in our lane, and deliver as a team. Experience helps us handle pressure.”

The Proteas will next face Zimbabwe on Thursday, 26 February. The team last won the Test Championship in 2025 and banking on that, will be hoping to go all the way and win their maiden T20 World Cup.

David Miller's career highlights

Miller’s career stats highlight his experience and consistency. He has played 136 ODIs, 89 T20Is, 63 First-Class, 237 List A, 346 T20, and 86 IPL matches. His lowest career runs are 1,716 in T20Is, while his highest is 7,583 in T20s.

Miller’s net worth is approximately $2 million, and his current IPL salary is $105,000. He remains determined to achieve more and inspire young cricketers around the world.

Miller began his professional career in the 2007/08 season at the age of 17 with the Dolphins franchise. He scored 12.33 runs that season, and his team finished fifth. In the 2009/10 season, he scored 374 runs and was selected for South Africa A to play against Bangladesh A, scoring 165 runs in five games and earning 65 points.

