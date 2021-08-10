David Miller: age, wife, height, stats, current teams, records, net worth

David Miller is a left-handed batsman with great power-hitting. The South African cricket player made history in 2013 while playing IPL for the first time. Rajasthan Royals bought David Miller from Kings XI Punjab during the IPL Players Auction ahead of IPL 2020.

David Miller and JP Duminy set the highest 5th wicket partnership record in ODI and World Cup history during the 2015 World Cricket Cup. Photo: @Gareth Copley

Source: Getty Images

Did David Miller play in the IPL 2021? Despite playing just one game in the IPL 2020, he still participated in this year's league as a Rajasthan Royals club's player. The cricketer is a middle-order batsman and occasional wicket-keeper. David Miller's famous phrase is "If it's in the arc, it's out of the park."

David Miller's profile summary

Full name: David Andrew Miller

David Andrew Miller Famous as: Killer Miller

Killer Miller Date of birth: 10th June 1989

10th June 1989 Zodiac Sign: Gemini

Gemini Age: 32 years

32 years Place of birth: Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa Hometown: Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa Education: Maritzburg College

Maritzburg College Career: Cricketer

Cricketer Batting: Left-Handed

Left-Handed Bowling: Right-arm off-break

Right-arm off-break Role: Middle-order batsman and occasional wicket-keeper

Middle-order batsman and occasional wicket-keeper Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Father: Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller Siblings: 2

2 Height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Weight: 75 kgs

75 kgs Chest: 42 inches

42 inches Waist: 34 inches

34 inches Biceps: 15 inches

15 inches Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Net worth: $1 million (approximately)

Instagram page: davidmillersa12

davidmillersa12 Facebook page: davidmillersa12

davidmillersa12 Twitter account: @DavidMillerSA12

David Miller's biography

David Miller's age is 31 years, and he lives in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. He was born on 10th June 1989 in Pietermaritzburg and also grew up in the same city. The player graduated from Maritzburg College, and fans nicknamed him Killer Miller.

During the 2019 World Cup, the cricketer scored his 3,000th run in ODIs. Photo: @Pal Pillai

Source: Getty Images

How tall is the cricketer? David Miller's height is 5 feet 11 inches, and he weighs 75 kgs. The player's athletic body measures 42-34-15 inches from chest, waist to the biceps, respectively.

David Miller's family

Who is David Miller's wife? The cricketer keeps his family, love life, and many details about his personal life away from the camera. Besides playing cricket, David loves scuba diving and skydiving. However, the public knows that David Miller's dad is Andrew Miller. The player never forgets to wish his mum a happy mother's day. He also has a brother, a sister, and is a proud uncle.

David Miller's profiles have more than a million followers. His Instagram page has 970k followers, while his Twitter has 1.1 million fans. Meanwhile, the player has more than 2.9 million Facebook likes as of August 2021.

David Miller's career information

The first time David played as a professional was in the 2007/08 season. He was 17 and playing for the Dolphins franchise. The young cricketer scored 12.33, and his team finished fifth that season.

In the 2009/10 season, David finished 374 runs. He was determined to make his team win, but things did not work out as planned. South Africa's A team selected him to play against Bangladesh's A team. The cricketer scored 165 runs from the five games he played, thus winning 65 points.

The cricketer is also a skilled scuba diver and skydiver. Photo: @davidmillersa12

Source: Instagram

The player joined the South African national cricket team for the May to June 2010 tour in West Indies. The country was looking forward to victory after losing the 2010 World T20. David's first T20I game was at North Sound, Antigua. He smashed 33 off 26 balls and moved SA from 59/5 to 120/7. His score helped SA win the tour.

Miller' ODI debut was against the West Indies, and he was the best Mzansi player in both the T20Is and ODIs against Zimbabwe in October. The cricketer notched up the first fifty off only 30 balls in the ODI series. David beat Yorkshire with 54/41. In the 2011 World Cup, Miller scored 324 runs at a 139 strike rate and 65 average performance.

Does David Miller play in the IPL? He replaced Dimitri Mascaren in the 2011 IPL season for $100,000 but did not play any game. During the 2013 IPL season, the cricketer became Punjab's highest run-getter, with 418 runs at a 59.71 average. He was also the third fastest and scored 38 balls against Bangalore.

The South African national team added him to the Championships Trophy squad, and he has been a regular T20I and ODI player since then. In May 2018, the cricketer joined nine marquee players for the Global T20 Canada cricket tournament's first edition.

In June 2021, it was revealed that David would be playing for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6. The player still hopes to play in the Test match and is eyeing victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup. David Miller's last 10 innings show he is capable of winning the 2023 IPL. He has more than 2000 runs.

The left-handed batsman replaced South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis during the February 2019 Pakistan series. Photo: @Steve Bell

Source: Getty Images

David Miller's teams

According to the player's Facebook profile, David Miller's current teams are Proteas, VKB Knights and Kings XI Punjab. In summary, the cricketer has played for the following cricket franchises;

Proteas, South Africa

Punjab Kings

Durham, Yorkshire

Uthura Rudras

Chittagong Kings

Dolphins

South Africa A

Saint Lucia Kings

Knights

Glamorgan

World XI

Bloem City Blazers

Winnipeg Hawks

Jamaica Tallawahs

Durban Heat

Hobart Hurricanes

Rajasthan Royals

Dambulla Viking

Peshawar Zalmi

He became the fifth player from South Africa to score 1,000 runs in T20Is during the 2017/18 Bangladesh series. Photo: @Mike Egerton

Source: Getty Images

David Miller's records and net worth

David Miller's stats show he has played 136 ODI, 89 T201, 63 FC, 237 List A, 346 T20 and 86 IPL matches. His lowest runs are 1716 (T201), while his highest is 7583 (T20). David Miller's net worth is approximately $2 million. What is David Miller's salary? His current IPL salary is $105,000.

David Miller is determined to achieve more and advance his career to greater heights. He is making a fortune from his sports career, thus inspiring millions of young people who would love to be cricketers.

