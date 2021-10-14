William Shatner’s net worth, age, children, spouse, going to space, career
William Shatner's net worth is $100 million. Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin project planned to take the renowned Canadian actor to space to promote the space tourism business. Did William Shatner make it into space?
On Wednesday morning, 13th October 2021, Blue Origin launched four passengers at 10:49 ET from its West Texas facility. The New Shepard passenger capsule returned them after 10 minutes and 17 seconds and deployed parachutes for a safe landing.
William Shatner's profile summary
- Full name: William Shatner OC
- Famous as: Captain James T. Kirk
- Place of birth: Montreal, Canada
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Date of birth: 22nd March 1931
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Age: 90 years
- Profession: Actor, author, singer, producer, director, and screenwriter
- University: McGill University in Montreal
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Ancestry: Jewish
- Parents: Ann and Joseph Shatner
- Siblings: 2 sisters
- Marital status: Widowed
- No. of marriages: 4
- Children: 3 daughters
- Net worth: $100 million
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Grayish hazel
- Facebook page: William Shatner
- Instagram page: williamshatner
- Twitter page: @WilliamShatner
- LinkedIn page: William Shatner
William Shatner's biography
William Shatner's age is 90 years in 2021 since his birthday was 22nd March 1931. The actor was born in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighborhood of Montréal, Québec, Canada. His parents, Ann (elocutionist) and Joseph Shatner (clothing manufacturer) were Jewish conservatives. Additionally, William had two sisters, Farla and Joy A.
The actor's grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Ukraine and Lithuania. However, William's paternal grandfather, Wolf Schattner, changed the family name to Shatner.
William studied at Willingdon Elementary School. He later joined West Hill High School then transferred to Baron Byng High School in Québec.
At age eight, William began acting at the Montreal Children's Theatre and participated in the CBC's radio programs. In 1952, the actor graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Economics and Commerce degree from Montreal's McGill University.
Updates: William Shatner going to space
Blue Origin and Elon Musks' SpaceX are promoting private space flights for non-astronauts. It costs a pretty penny to go to space, but did William Shatner pay to go on Blue Origin? Since Blue Origin's vice president, Audrey Powers, and Shatner were guest passengers, they did not pay for the Wednesday morning flight.
Glen de Vries, the Medidata Solutions' co-founder, and Chris Boshuizen, the Planet Labs' co-founder, paid for their tickets. Planet Labs Inc is an Earth data company, while Medidata Solutions is a clinical-research software company.
Bezos stated that his company earned around $100 million in sales for space-tourism launches. However, Blue Origin and the passengers have not disclosed the price.
UBS analysts speculate that such flights will generate around $4 billion annual revenue by 2030. However, many people won't be able to afford the ticket prices.
Career history
After graduating in 1952, Montreal's Mountain Playhouse hired him as a business manager. William later joined the Canadian National Repertory Theatre in Ottawa as a Shakespeare actor.
The celebrity also released his first music album, The Transformed Man, in 1968. His other three albums are:
- Has Been
- Seeking Major Tom
- Ponder the Mystery
Some of William Shatner's quotes of all time is:
- "If saving money is wrong, I don't want to be right!"
- "I believe that when things happen, they happen with a purpose."
- "If someone criticizes my acting, they may be right."
William Shatner's movies and TV shows
In 1954, he performed at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario, and landed the Ranger Bob role on NBC's The Canadian Howdy Doody Show.
The actor has worked on more than fifty projects. Some of his other films and TV shows include:
- Star Trek Memories
- Star Trek series
- Samuel Lord Series
- The TekWar series
- War series
- Judgment at Nuremberg
- Kingdom of the Spiders
- Get a Life!, with Chris Kreski
- The Explosive Generation
- Quest for Tomorrow series
William Shatner's awards and honours
He received honorary doctorates from McGill University in 2011 and the New England Institute of Technology in 2018. William Shatner's WWE's Hall of Fame's induction happened on 6th April 2021.
His other awards include:
- Officer of the Order of Canada's appointment (2019)
- Voice Arts Icon Award (2015)
- Canada's Walk of Fame's Star (2000)
- The Hollywood Walk of Fame' Star (1983)
- NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal (2014)
- Governor General's Performing Arts Award (2011 )
- Television Hall of Fame induction (class of 2006)
- Streamy Award for Best Reality Web Series (2009)
- Prism Award (2009)
- Golden Globe Award (2005)
- Emmy Award (2004 & 2005)
- Two Golden Raspberry Awards (1990)
- Saturn Award (1980 & 1983)
Who is William Shatner's wife?
Canadian actress, Gloria Rand, is the mother of William Shatner's children. They got married on 12th August 1956 and had three daughters, Leslie (1958), Lisabeth (1961), and Melanie (1964). The couple finalized the divorce process in March 1969.
The actor married producer Perry Lafferty's daughter, Marcy Lafferty, in 1973 and quit the marriage in 1996. He and Nerine Kidd tied the knots in 1997, and she died on 9th August 1999 at age 40. He found her body in the swimming pool.
The coroner established that she drowned by accident after the autopsy detected alcohol and Valium in her blood. The actor married Elizabeth Anderson Martin in 2001 but got a divorce in 2020.
Shatner established a Friendly House NGO for female alcoholics and drug addicts. Nerine's death also inspired him to write The Shiva Club dark comedy and the What Have You Done song in 2004.
Is Kaley Cuoco William Shatner's daughter?
The American actress is neither his daughter nor a Shatner family's relative. Her parents are Layne Ann Wingate (mother) and Gary Carmine Cuoco (father).
William Shatner's grandchildren
Shatner told The Guardian in 2014 that he had five grandchildren. Leslie and her spouse, Gordon T Walker, have two sons, Grant and Eric. Meanwhile, Melanie and hubby Joel Gretsch have two daughters, Kaya and Willow Gretsch.
The public does not know Lisabeth and Andy Clement's parenthood status. What illness does William Shatner have? In 2016, doctors misdiagnosed him with prostate cancer.
William Shatner's net worth is proof of his hard work. Making $100 million and staying at the top of the US' film industry for over 50 years is a tremendous achievement. His unmatched success has seen him to the stars and back.
READ ALSO: Allison Stokke: age, spouse, parents, height, wedding, college, profiles, worth
Briefly.co.za also shared Allison Stokke's biography. The young pole-vaulter caught the media's attention overnight when she broke multiple pole-vaulting records at age 14.
The California-born athlete and fitness model earned an athletic scholarship at the University of California. As a result, she is pursuing a Sociology degree.
Source: Briefly.co.za