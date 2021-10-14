William Shatner’s net worth, age, children, spouse, going to space, career

William Shatner's net worth is $100 million. Jeff Bezo's Blue Origin project planned to take the renowned Canadian actor to space to promote the space tourism business. Did William Shatner make it into space?

William Shatner (90 years old) is now the oldest person to reach space. Bezos' space company is planning another flight this year and more trips in 2022. Photo: @David Livingston

On Wednesday morning, 13th October 2021, Blue Origin launched four passengers at 10:49 ET from its West Texas facility. The New Shepard passenger capsule returned them after 10 minutes and 17 seconds and deployed parachutes for a safe landing.

William Shatner's profile summary

Full name: William Shatner OC

Famous as: Captain James T. Kirk

Place of birth: Montreal, Canada

Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Date of birth: 22nd March 1931

Zodiac sign: Aries

Age: 90 years

Profession: Actor, author, singer, producer, director, and screenwriter

University: McGill University in Montreal

Nationality: Canadian

Ethnicity: White

Ancestry: Jewish

Parents: Ann and Joseph Shatner

Siblings: 2 sisters

Marital status: Widowed

No. of marriages: 4

Children: 3 daughters

Net worth: $100 million

Height: 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm)

Hair colour: Light brown

Eye colour: Grayish hazel

Grayish hazel Facebook page: William Shatner

William Shatner Instagram page: williamshatner

williamshatner Twitter page: @WilliamShatner

@WilliamShatner LinkedIn page: William Shatner

William Shatner's biography

William Shatner's age is 90 years in 2021 since his birthday was 22nd March 1931. The actor was born in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighborhood of Montréal, Québec, Canada. His parents, Ann (elocutionist) and Joseph Shatner (clothing manufacturer) were Jewish conservatives. Additionally, William had two sisters, Farla and Joy A.

Shatner's is famous for acting as Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, an American science fiction series that began in the 1960s. Kirk saves the planet from alien Romulans. Photo: @Ethan Miller

The actor's grandparents were Jewish immigrants from Ukraine and Lithuania. However, William's paternal grandfather, Wolf Schattner, changed the family name to Shatner.

William studied at Willingdon Elementary School. He later joined West Hill High School then transferred to Baron Byng High School in Québec.

At age eight, William began acting at the Montreal Children's Theatre and participated in the CBC's radio programs. In 1952, the actor graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Economics and Commerce degree from Montreal's McGill University.

Updates: William Shatner going to space

Blue Origin and Elon Musks' SpaceX are promoting private space flights for non-astronauts. It costs a pretty penny to go to space, but did William Shatner pay to go on Blue Origin? Since Blue Origin's vice president, Audrey Powers, and Shatner were guest passengers, they did not pay for the Wednesday morning flight.

Shatner and Audrey Powers enjoyed a free space trip while the other two passengers paid. Bezos accompanied them when boarding the capsule and met them after landing. Photo: @SwissSpaceMuseum

Glen de Vries, the Medidata Solutions' co-founder, and Chris Boshuizen, the Planet Labs' co-founder, paid for their tickets. Planet Labs Inc is an Earth data company, while Medidata Solutions is a clinical-research software company.

Bezos stated that his company earned around $100 million in sales for space-tourism launches. However, Blue Origin and the passengers have not disclosed the price.

UBS analysts speculate that such flights will generate around $4 billion annual revenue by 2030. However, many people won't be able to afford the ticket prices.

Career history

After graduating in 1952, Montreal's Mountain Playhouse hired him as a business manager. William later joined the Canadian National Repertory Theatre in Ottawa as a Shakespeare actor.

William's debut film was Butler's Night Off in 1951 and the second one was MGM studio's The Brothers Karamazov movie in 1958. Photo: @Danny Martindale

The celebrity also released his first music album, The Transformed Man, in 1968. His other three albums are:

Has Been

Seeking Major Tom

Ponder the Mystery

Some of William Shatner's quotes of all time is:

"If saving money is wrong, I don't want to be right!" "I believe that when things happen, they happen with a purpose." "If someone criticizes my acting, they may be right."

William Shatner's movies and TV shows

In 1954, he performed at the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario, and landed the Ranger Bob role on NBC's The Canadian Howdy Doody Show.

The actor's first wife was a Star Trek co-actor. They had three children in their 12-year-old union. Photo: @Theo Wargo

The actor has worked on more than fifty projects. Some of his other films and TV shows include:

Star Trek Memories

Star Trek series

Samuel Lord Series

The TekWar series

War series

Judgment at Nuremberg

Kingdom of the Spiders

Get a Life!, with Chris Kreski

The Explosive Generation

Quest for Tomorrow series

William Shatner's awards and honours

He received honorary doctorates from McGill University in 2011 and the New England Institute of Technology in 2018. William Shatner's WWE's Hall of Fame's induction happened on 6th April 2021.

His second marriage with Marcy Lafferty lasted for 23 years. Photo: @ABC Photo Archives

His other awards include:

Officer of the Order of Canada's appointment (2019)

Voice Arts Icon Award (2015)

Canada's Walk of Fame's Star (2000)

The Hollywood Walk of Fame' Star (1983)

NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal (2014)

Governor General's Performing Arts Award (2011 )

Television Hall of Fame induction (class of 2006)

Streamy Award for Best Reality Web Series (2009)

Prism Award (2009)

Golden Globe Award (2005)

Emmy Award (2004 & 2005)

Two Golden Raspberry Awards (1990)

Saturn Award (1980 & 1983)

Who is William Shatner's wife?

Canadian actress, Gloria Rand, is the mother of William Shatner's children. They got married on 12th August 1956 and had three daughters, Leslie (1958), Lisabeth (1961), and Melanie (1964). The couple finalized the divorce process in March 1969.

William's third wife, Nerine Kidd, passed away. In his 2008 book, Up Till Now: The Autobiography, he reveals that Leonard Nimoy helped her seek alcoholism treatment. Photo: @Jeff Kravitz

The actor married producer Perry Lafferty's daughter, Marcy Lafferty, in 1973 and quit the marriage in 1996. He and Nerine Kidd tied the knots in 1997, and she died on 9th August 1999 at age 40. He found her body in the swimming pool.

The coroner established that she drowned by accident after the autopsy detected alcohol and Valium in her blood. The actor married Elizabeth Anderson Martin in 2001 but got a divorce in 2020.

Shatner established a Friendly House NGO for female alcoholics and drug addicts. Nerine's death also inspired him to write The Shiva Club dark comedy and the What Have You Done song in 2004.

Is Kaley Cuoco William Shatner's daughter?

The American actress is neither his daughter nor a Shatner family's relative. Her parents are Layne Ann Wingate (mother) and Gary Carmine Cuoco (father).

William and his fourth wife, Elizabeth Anderson Martin, co-wrote the "Together" song for his 2004 "Has Been" album. Photo: @Vivien Killilea

William Shatner's grandchildren

Shatner told The Guardian in 2014 that he had five grandchildren. Leslie and her spouse, Gordon T Walker, have two sons, Grant and Eric. Meanwhile, Melanie and hubby Joel Gretsch have two daughters, Kaya and Willow Gretsch.

The public does not know Lisabeth and Andy Clement's parenthood status. What illness does William Shatner have? In 2016, doctors misdiagnosed him with prostate cancer.

William Shatner's net worth is proof of his hard work. Making $100 million and staying at the top of the US' film industry for over 50 years is a tremendous achievement. His unmatched success has seen him to the stars and back.

