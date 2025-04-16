Inside Amandla Stenberg's relationships: from Jaden Smith to King Princess

Following her trailblazing performance in The Acolytes, released in mid-2024, news about Amandla Stenberg's relationships has been a hot topic among fans. The celebrated American actress has been in multiple relationships with prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Jaden Smith and King Princess.

Amandla Stenberg is widely considered an iconic figure within the LGBTQ+ community. Photo: @amandlastenberg on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The American actress first came out as bisexual in 2016 before changing her sexuality to gay.

before changing her sexuality to gay. Amandla has dated multiple celebrities, including Jaden Smith , whom she reportedly dated around 2015 .

, whom she . Her relationship with King Princess was the most public as they attended multiple events and interviewed together.

was the most public as they attended multiple events and interviewed together. Stenberg is of mixed ethnicity and has dual citizenship from Denmark and the United States.

Amandla Stenberg's profile summary

Full name Amandla Stenberg Gender Female Date of birth October 23, 1998 Age 26 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York, United States Nationality American and Danish Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 51 kg (approx) Father Tom Stenberg Mother Karen Brailsford Siblings Two older half-sisters Relationship status Single Profession Actress Net worth $2 million (approx) Social media Instagram TikTok

Fast five facts

Amandla Stenberg at Disney+ and The Cinema Society host a screening of "The Acolyte" at The Whitby Hotel on June 03, 2024, in New York City. Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Facts about Amandla Stenberg's relationships and dating history

Amandla Stenberg has been linked with multiple public figures throughout her life. Below is a detailed overview of Amandla Stenberg's dating history.

1. Jaden Smith

Full name : Jaden Christopher Syre Smith

: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith Date of birth : July 8, 1998

: July 8, 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of April 2025)

: 26 years old (as of April 2025) Profession : Rapper and actor

: Rapper and actor Social media: Instagram

In 2015, the son of Will and Jada Smith, Jaden Smith was rumoured to be Amandla Stenberg's boyfriend. Although their relationship details remain scarce in the public domain, it is known that they were longtime friends who began dating early that year.

Their relationship was confirmed when they attended prom together in May 2015, where Smith rocked a dress, an action that received mixed reactions. Defending Jaden's dress choice, Amandla said,

Guys aren’t allowed to express femininity; they have to always appear masculine. I love it when guys can be feminine and express their emotions and creativity; it shows strength.

During their alleged time together, Amandla once clashed with Jaden's ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, when she commented on the beauty mogul's picture, calling her out for not advocating for black rights. Jaden and Amandla's relationship was short-lived, as it fizzled out before the end of that year.

Jaden and Stenberg were seen together attending prom in 2015. Photo: @Black Fashion Stars, Amandla Stenberg on Facebook (modified by author)

2. King Princess

Full name : Mikaela Mullaney Straus

: Mikaela Mullaney Straus Date of birth : December 19, 1998

: December 19, 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of April 2025)

: 26 years old (as of April 2025) Profession : Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist

: Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Social media: Instagram

King Princess and Amandla announced they were a couple in the summer of 2018. While interviewing Amandla for Wonderland Magazine, King Princess revealed how they first met. He said,

The parallel of these experiences brought us together the first night we met. It was a classic Malibu function; a drunken crowd by a heated pool. We talked about the systems that made us feel small, and the effort we put in rejecting the institutions that reluctantly raised us.

Amandla Stenberg dated the top singer for over a year and attended high-profile events, including the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. They called off their relationship in November 2019, but the reason for their break-up remains unknown. Also, Mikaela released Cheap Queen, which she humorously called 'an iconic lesbian breakup album.'

Recording artist King Princess (L) and actor Amandla Stenberg at the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Emma McIntyre

3. Lindsey Jordan

Full name : Lindsey Erin Jordan

: Lindsey Erin Jordan Date of birth: June 16, 1999

June 16, 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of April 2025)

25 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Guitarist and singer-songwriter

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Social media: Instagram

Lindsey Jordan was rumoured to be in a relationship with Amandla Stenberg between 2018 and 2020. Lindsey is an American guitarist and singer-songwriter best known for being a part of the indie rock solo project Snail Mail.

Amandla Stenberg and Lindsey Jordan reportedly called off their private relationship around 2020. Despite their breakup, the duo were spotted having an emotional meet-up at a public park.

Despite the breakup, Amandla Stenberg (L) and Lindsey Jordan (R) maintained their close relationship. Photo: @amandlastenberg, @snailmail on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is known about Amandla Stenberg's ethnicity?

Stenberg is of mixed ethnic background and holds American nationality. Amandla Stenberg's parents are Karen Brailsford, a writer, and Tom Stenberg, a businessman. Her mom is of African American descent, while her dad is of Danish and part of Inuit-Greenlandic ancestry.

What are Amandla's pronouns?

Amandla Stenberg uses the pronouns she/they. During an interview with People Magazine, when she first emerged as bi, the American actress expressed no problem with pronouns. Stenberg said,

I've said before that I'm comfortable with using the pronouns 'they' or 'them' alongside 'she' and 'her' just because that's a conversation that's important to me. I don't necessarily always prescribe to female pronouns just because I don't think that pronouns are necessarily very meaningful.

Amandla Stenberg at the "Star Wars: The Acolyte" UK Premiere Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on May 28, 2024 in London, England. Photo by Lia Toby

Trivia facts

Amandla Stenberg ( age 26 years old as of April 2025 ) was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on October 23, 1998 .

) was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on . Amandla's name means "power " in Zulu and Xhosa languages.

" in Zulu and Xhosa languages. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games (2012), earning several nominations and awards.

earning several nominations and awards. Amandla speaks English, Spanish, and French fluently.

fluently. She began modelling for Disney catalogues at age four and appeared in commercials for Boeing and Kmart.

Although she planned to study filmmaking at NYU's Tisch School of the Art s, she focused on her acting career instead.

s, she focused on her acting career instead. Amandla Stenberg's net worth is estimated at $2 million .

. Amandla is proficient in playing the guitar, drums, violin, and singing harmonies.

Amandla Stenberg's relationships encompass high-profile individuals from Jaden Smith to King Princess. In addition to being vocal about her sexuality, Amandla has been an iconic figure in the LGBTQ community.

