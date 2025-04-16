Inside Amandla Stenberg's relationships: from Jaden Smith to King Princess
Following her trailblazing performance in The Acolytes, released in mid-2024, news about Amandla Stenberg's relationships has been a hot topic among fans. The celebrated American actress has been in multiple relationships with prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Jaden Smith and King Princess.
Amandla Stenberg's profile summary
|Full name
|Amandla Stenberg
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|October 23, 1998
|Age
|26 years old (as of April 2025)
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Current residence
|Brooklyn, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American and Danish
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches
|Weight
|51 kg (approx)
|Father
|Tom Stenberg
|Mother
|Karen Brailsford
|Siblings
|Two older half-sisters
|Relationship status
|Single
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$2 million (approx)
|Social media
|InstagramTikTok
Facts about Amandla Stenberg's relationships and dating history
Amandla Stenberg has been linked with multiple public figures throughout her life. Below is a detailed overview of Amandla Stenberg's dating history.
1. Jaden Smith
- Full name: Jaden Christopher Syre Smith
- Date of birth: July 8, 1998
- Age: 26 years old (as of April 2025)
- Profession: Rapper and actor
- Social media: Instagram
In 2015, the son of Will and Jada Smith, Jaden Smith was rumoured to be Amandla Stenberg's boyfriend. Although their relationship details remain scarce in the public domain, it is known that they were longtime friends who began dating early that year.
Their relationship was confirmed when they attended prom together in May 2015, where Smith rocked a dress, an action that received mixed reactions. Defending Jaden's dress choice, Amandla said,
Guys aren’t allowed to express femininity; they have to always appear masculine. I love it when guys can be feminine and express their emotions and creativity; it shows strength.
During their alleged time together, Amandla once clashed with Jaden's ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, when she commented on the beauty mogul's picture, calling her out for not advocating for black rights. Jaden and Amandla's relationship was short-lived, as it fizzled out before the end of that year.
2. King Princess
- Full name: Mikaela Mullaney Straus
- Date of birth: December 19, 1998
- Age: 26 years old (as of April 2025)
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist
- Social media: Instagram
King Princess and Amandla announced they were a couple in the summer of 2018. While interviewing Amandla for Wonderland Magazine, King Princess revealed how they first met. He said,
The parallel of these experiences brought us together the first night we met. It was a classic Malibu function; a drunken crowd by a heated pool. We talked about the systems that made us feel small, and the effort we put in rejecting the institutions that reluctantly raised us.
Amandla Stenberg dated the top singer for over a year and attended high-profile events, including the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. They called off their relationship in November 2019, but the reason for their break-up remains unknown. Also, Mikaela released Cheap Queen, which she humorously called 'an iconic lesbian breakup album.'
3. Lindsey Jordan
- Full name: Lindsey Erin Jordan
- Date of birth: June 16, 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of April 2025)
- Profession: Guitarist and singer-songwriter
- Social media: Instagram
Lindsey Jordan was rumoured to be in a relationship with Amandla Stenberg between 2018 and 2020. Lindsey is an American guitarist and singer-songwriter best known for being a part of the indie rock solo project Snail Mail.
Amandla Stenberg and Lindsey Jordan reportedly called off their private relationship around 2020. Despite their breakup, the duo were spotted having an emotional meet-up at a public park.
What is known about Amandla Stenberg's ethnicity?
Stenberg is of mixed ethnic background and holds American nationality. Amandla Stenberg's parents are Karen Brailsford, a writer, and Tom Stenberg, a businessman. Her mom is of African American descent, while her dad is of Danish and part of Inuit-Greenlandic ancestry.
What are Amandla's pronouns?
Amandla Stenberg uses the pronouns she/they. During an interview with People Magazine, when she first emerged as bi, the American actress expressed no problem with pronouns. Stenberg said,
I've said before that I'm comfortable with using the pronouns 'they' or 'them' alongside 'she' and 'her' just because that's a conversation that's important to me. I don't necessarily always prescribe to female pronouns just because I don't think that pronouns are necessarily very meaningful.
Trivia facts
- Amandla Stenberg (age 26 years old as of April 2025) was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, on October 23, 1998.
- Amandla's name means "power" in Zulu and Xhosa languages.
- She gained widespread recognition for her role as Rue in The Hunger Games (2012), earning several nominations and awards.
- Amandla speaks English, Spanish, and French fluently.
- She began modelling for Disney catalogues at age four and appeared in commercials for Boeing and Kmart.
- Although she planned to study filmmaking at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, she focused on her acting career instead.
- Amandla Stenberg's net worth is estimated at $2 million.
- Amandla is proficient in playing the guitar, drums, violin, and singing harmonies.
Amandla Stenberg's relationships encompass high-profile individuals from Jaden Smith to King Princess. In addition to being vocal about her sexuality, Amandla has been an iconic figure in the LGBTQ community.
