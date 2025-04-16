Kailyn Lowry's net worth and how it compares to other 'Teen Mom' stars
Kailyn Lowry's net worth, estimated in thousands, reflects a dramatic financial journey shaped by fame and challenges. From earning millions as a reality TV star to facing significant economic setbacks, her story intrigues fans.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Kailyn Lowry's profile summary
- Kailyn Lowry's net worth and career earnings
- How much money does Kail Lowry make?
- Who is the richest Teen Mom?
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- Lowry's income sources include podcasting, authoring books, and merchandise sales.
- She earned most of her fortune through appearances on 11 seasons of MTV's Teen Mom series.
- Lowry has authored four books, including her debut book, Pride Over Pity, which was released in 2014.
Kailyn Lowry's profile summary
|Full name
|Kailyn Rae Lowry
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|March 14, 1992
|Age
|33 years old (as of 2025)
|Place of birth
|Nazareth, Pennsylvania, United States
|Current residence
|Delaware, Pennsylvania, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 7 inches
|Weight
|73 kg (approx)
|Father
|Raymond Lowry
|Mother
|Suzi Irwin
|Siblings
|Mikaila Shelburne
|Relationship status
|Engaged
|Spouse
|Elijah Scott
|Children
|Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, Rio, Verse, and Valley
|Education
|Delaware State University
|Profession
|Reality TV personality, podcast host, author, entrepreneur
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokFacebookX (Twitter)YouTube
Kailyn Lowry's net worth and career earnings
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kailyn Lowry's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $25,000. Her fortune is primarily attributed to her career as a reality TV star, podcast host, social media presence, and author.
What happened to Kailyn Lowry's net worth?
According to Sportskeeda, the former Teen Mom star's net worth dropped from $4 million in 2018 to $900,000 in 2022. The drastic drop was attributed to poor financial decisions.
Kailyn Lowry's house
The reality TV star resides in a $750,000 Delaware home, which she acquired in 2022. Additionally, she plans to construct an 8-bedroom property on a 20-acre piece of land she foreclosed for $475,000 in July 2024.
Kailyn revealed her new purchase in a TikTok video posted on July 2024. She said,
I am closing on 20 acres of land today. The plan right now is to build an eight-bedroom house somehow, someway.
What kind of car does Kailyn Lowry drive?
Kailyn drives a GMC Yukon Denali. She previously owned a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck.
How much money does Kail Lowry make?
Kailyn earns through multiple income streams. These include,
Reality TV show
After Lowry became pregnant at 16, her parents proved unsupportive, forcing her to live with her boyfriend's parents. Fortunately, she landed a deal with MTV to feature on the 16 and Pregnant, a top reality TV show.
She would document her tumultuous journey through pregnancy and motherhood in exchange for $5,000 per episode. She was later featured on Teen Mom 2, which launched her to stardom for 11 seasons, bagging $300,000 per season.
Author
Lowry wrote her first book, Pride Over Pity, in 2014 and has since authored multiple best-sellers. These include,
- A Letter of Love (2018)
- Hustle and Heart (2016)
- Love is Bubblegum (2015)
Content creation and podcasting
Kailyn is also a renowned social media influencer with a significant following on social media platforms. She boasts over 4.6 million followers on Instagram, 3.5 million on TikTok, and a million followers on Facebook. She mainly shares her lifestyle updates and brand promotion content on the platforms.
Kailyn has a YouTube channel, Kail and the Chaos, where she uploads content about her life and career. She also uploads episodes to her podcast, Coffee Convos, on the channel.
Additionally, Lowry is featured in other podcasts, including Barely Famous and Baby Mams No Drama. She once revealed that she made more podcasting than featuring in Teen Mom. Lowry said,
Yeah, I make more money podcasting than I do on Teen Mom. I want to share all of it with you guys, but it makes me nervous.
KILLR Podcasting Network
Lowry is the CEO of KILLR Podcasting Network, a revolutionary vertical within PodcastOne founded in September 2021. It mainly focuses on mentoring and guiding up-and-coming podcasters to find their voices in their respective niches.
Merchandise sale
Kailyn also makes her income through merchandise sales, which she markets through her website. For instance, a Chapter 7 collage bookmark retails for $5, while a Chapter 7 collage Kindle insert costs $7. She also owns a hair care line, Pothead Haircare.
Who is the richest Teen Mom?
Kailyn Lowry was once the richest mom star, but Farrah Abraham, the wealthiest Teen Mom star, has since overtaken her. According to Men's Journal, Farrah Abraham's net worth is $1 million. Her appearance on the MTV series Teen Mom has earned most of her fortune.
Some of the other Teen Mom stars include:
- Jade Cline: $250,000
- Cheyenne Floyd: $450,000
- Amber Portwood: $10,000
- Catelynn Baltierra: $20,000
- Leah Messer: $150,000
- Jenelle Evans: $30,000
- Briana DeJesus: $750,000
Trivia
- Kailyn, whose full name is Kailyn Rae Lowry (age 33 years old as of 2025), was born in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, United States, on March 14, 1992.
- His parents are Raymond Lowry and Suzi Irwin.
- After becoming pregnant at 16, she developed a strained relationship with her parents.
- Kailyn graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Delaware State University in May 2017.
- The wealthiest Teen Mom star is Farrah Abraham.
- Lowry has four baby daddies: Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez, and Elijah Scott.
- She has seven kids.
- She welcomed twins Verse and Valley in late 2023, announcing their birth on her podcast, Barely Famous.
- Kailyn actively supports mental health awareness and women's empowerment through her platform.
Kailyn Lowry's net worth has been a rollercoaster journey, reflecting her dramatic life. Her story is captivating, from earning millions as a reality TV star and entrepreneur to facing financial struggles. Once celebrated for her savvy ventures, Kailyn's net worth now is $25,000.
