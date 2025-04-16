Kailyn Lowry's net worth and how it compares to other 'Teen Mom' stars

Kailyn Lowry's net worth, estimated in thousands, reflects a dramatic financial journey shaped by fame and challenges. From earning millions as a reality TV star to facing significant economic setbacks, her story intrigues fans.

Kailyn Lowry gained prominence after appearing on 16 and Pregnant. Photo: @kaillowry on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Lowry's income sources include podcasting, authoring books , and merchandise sales .

, and . She earned most of her fortune through appearances on 11 seasons of MTV's Teen Mom series.

series. Lowry has authored four books, including her debut book, Pride Over Pity, which was released in 2014.

Kailyn Lowry's profile summary

Full name Kailyn Rae Lowry Gender Female Date of birth March 14, 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Nazareth, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Delaware, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 73 kg (approx) Father Raymond Lowry Mother Suzi Irwin Siblings Mikaila Shelburne Relationship status Engaged Spouse Elijah Scott Children Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, Creed, Rio, Verse, and Valley Education Delaware State University Profession Reality TV personality, podcast host, author, entrepreneur Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter) YouTube

Kailyn Lowry's net worth and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kailyn Lowry's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $25,000. Her fortune is primarily attributed to her career as a reality TV star, podcast host, social media presence, and author.

Kailyn Lowry at Star Magazine's Scene Stealers party at W Hollywood on October 22, 2015, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Tibrina Hobson

Source: Original

What happened to Kailyn Lowry's net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, the former Teen Mom star's net worth dropped from $4 million in 2018 to $900,000 in 2022. The drastic drop was attributed to poor financial decisions.

Kailyn Lowry's house

The reality TV star resides in a $750,000 Delaware home, which she acquired in 2022. Additionally, she plans to construct an 8-bedroom property on a 20-acre piece of land she foreclosed for $475,000 in July 2024.

Kailyn revealed her new purchase in a TikTok video posted on July 2024. She said,

I am closing on 20 acres of land today. The plan right now is to build an eight-bedroom house somehow, someway.

Kailyn Lowry at Star Magazine's 'Hollywood Rocks' party 2014 at SupperClub Los Angeles on April 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

What kind of car does Kailyn Lowry drive?

Kailyn drives a GMC Yukon Denali. She previously owned a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado truck.

How much money does Kail Lowry make?

Kailyn earns through multiple income streams. These include,

Reality TV show

After Lowry became pregnant at 16, her parents proved unsupportive, forcing her to live with her boyfriend's parents. Fortunately, she landed a deal with MTV to feature on the 16 and Pregnant, a top reality TV show.

She would document her tumultuous journey through pregnancy and motherhood in exchange for $5,000 per episode. She was later featured on Teen Mom 2, which launched her to stardom for 11 seasons, bagging $300,000 per season.

Author

Lowry wrote her first book, Pride Over Pity, in 2014 and has since authored multiple best-sellers. These include,

A Letter of Love (2018)

(2018) Hustle and Heart (2016)

(2016) Love is Bubblegum (2015)

Kailyn Lowry at Buca di Beppo Times Square at Buca di Beppo on June 27, 2015, in New York City. Photo by Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Content creation and podcasting

Kailyn is also a renowned social media influencer with a significant following on social media platforms. She boasts over 4.6 million followers on Instagram, 3.5 million on TikTok, and a million followers on Facebook. She mainly shares her lifestyle updates and brand promotion content on the platforms.

Kailyn has a YouTube channel, Kail and the Chaos, where she uploads content about her life and career. She also uploads episodes to her podcast, Coffee Convos, on the channel.

Additionally, Lowry is featured in other podcasts, including Barely Famous and Baby Mams No Drama. She once revealed that she made more podcasting than featuring in Teen Mom. Lowry said,

Yeah, I make more money podcasting than I do on Teen Mom. I want to share all of it with you guys, but it makes me nervous.

KILLR Podcasting Network

Lowry is the CEO of KILLR Podcasting Network, a revolutionary vertical within PodcastOne founded in September 2021. It mainly focuses on mentoring and guiding up-and-coming podcasters to find their voices in their respective niches.

Merchandise sale

Kailyn also makes her income through merchandise sales, which she markets through her website. For instance, a Chapter 7 collage bookmark retails for $5, while a Chapter 7 collage Kindle insert costs $7. She also owns a hair care line, Pothead Haircare.

Kailyn Lowry at US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event held at The Highlight Room on October 10, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Who is the richest Teen Mom?

Kailyn Lowry was once the richest mom star, but Farrah Abraham, the wealthiest Teen Mom star, has since overtaken her. According to Men's Journal, Farrah Abraham's net worth is $1 million. Her appearance on the MTV series Teen Mom has earned most of her fortune.

Some of the other Teen Mom stars include:

Jade Cline: $250,000

Cheyenne Floyd: $450,000

Amber Portwood: $10,000

Catelynn Baltierra: $20,000

Leah Messer: $150,000

Jenelle Evans: $30,000

Briana DeJesus: $750,000

Trivia

Kailyn, whose full name is Kailyn Rae Lowry ( age 33 years old as of 2025 ), was born in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, United States, on March 14, 1992 .

), was born in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, United States, . His parents are Raymond Lowry and Suzi Irwin .

. After becoming pregnant at 16 , she developed a strained relationship with her parents.

, she developed a strained relationship with her parents. Kailyn graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Delaware State University in May 2017.

in May 2017. The wealthiest Teen Mom star is Farrah Abraham.

star is Farrah Abraham. Lowry has four baby daddies : Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez, and Elijah Scott.

: Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez, and Elijah Scott. She has seven kids.

She welcomed twins Verse and Valley in late 2023, announcing their birth on her podcast, Barely Famous .

in late 2023, announcing their birth on her podcast, . Kailyn actively supports mental health awareness and women's empowerment through her platform.

Kailyn Lowry's net worth has been a rollercoaster journey, reflecting her dramatic life. Her story is captivating, from earning millions as a reality TV star and entrepreneur to facing financial struggles. Once celebrated for her savvy ventures, Kailyn's net worth now is $25,000.

READ ALSO: Mo'Nique's net worth

Briefly.co.za published an article about Mo'Nique, an American comedian and actress who debuted as a member of The Queens of Comedy.

Mo'Nique has come a long way, from performing stand-up comedy to starring in Hollywood films. She has won multiple accolades, including an Oscar. Discover facts about her net worth.

Source: Briefly News