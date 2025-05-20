Joe Keery's girlfriend and exes: Djo's complete dating timeline
Speculation about Joe Keery's girlfriend has dominated headlines following his newly released studio album, The Crux, launched in May 2025. The popular actor rose to fame for his role as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things.
Key takeaways
- Joe Keery is allegedly single, and there are no reports of him having a girlfriend.
- He was in a long-term relationship with Maika Monroe from 2017 to 2022.
- In late 2023, Djo was linked to Chase Sui Wonders but never acknowledged the relationship.
- In May 2024, the popular actor was spotted hanging out with an unidentified woman in New York.
Joe Keery's profile summary
|Full name
|Joseph David Keery
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|April 24, 1992
|Age
|33 years old (as of 2025)
|Place of birth
|Newburyport, Massachusetts, United States
|Current residence
|New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches
|Weight
|73 kg (approx)
|Father
|David Grover Keery
|Mother
|Nina (Barger) Keery
|Siblings
|Four
|Relationship status
|Single
|Ex-girlfriend
|Chase Sui Wonders, Maika Monroe
|Education
|River Valley Charter School, Newburyport High School, DePaul University
|Profession
|Actor and singer
|Net worth
|$4 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)
Joe Keery's girlfriend and dating history
Joe Keery has no confirmed girlfriend, despite being spotted with an unidentified woman in May 2024. However, the top actor has been linked with popular women in the entertainment industry.
1. Maika Monroe
- Full name: Maika Monroe
- Date of birth: May 29, 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
Maika Monroe is an American actress famous for starring in thrillers Greta and Watcher. Maika and Keery first met at a party in Los Angeles in 2017 before co-starring in After Everything the same year. However, they debuted their relationship at the Stranger Things season 2 premiere.
Maike and Keery attended events together as a couple, with Joe opening up about their relationship in a 2021 interview. He said,
Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare. I mean, that's one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what's going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she's like me. She doesn't take it all too seriously.
Are Joe Keery and Maika still together?
The After Everything stars are no longer together, and their last public appearance was at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Their split was confirmed in October 2023 when Monroe was seen making out with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.
Joe Keery later spoke openly about the "big breakup" in a June 2024 interview. He said,
I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work. My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show. We weren’t really leaving due to COVID-19.
2. Chase Sui Wonders
- Full name: Chase Sui Wonders
- Date of birth: May 21, 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: Actress
- Social media: Instagram
Chase Sui Wonders is an American actress known for her role as Riley in the HBO Max series Generation. About two months after her breakup with Pete Davidson, Chase was spotted with Joe Keery in New York City.
Sui Wonders and Keery were seen taking a romantic stroll and later headed to Keery's Manhattan apartment, indicating a close relationship. However, by early 2024, they were not together, and the specifics of why they parted ways remain private.
Is Joe Keery single?
Joe Keery is reportedly single. However, in May 2024, photos emerged of Joe and a "mystery woman," in Central Park, New York City, but a relationship was unconfirmed.
Is Joe Keery married?
Joe Keery is currently unmarried. Additionally, there are no public reports that the popular actor has ever been married or engaged before in his life.
Joe Keery's age and early life
Joe, whose full name is Joseph David Keery (age 33 as of 2025), was born on April 24, 1992, in Newburyport, Massachusetts, United States. He studied acting at The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago and graduated in 2014.
What is Joe Keery's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joe has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He earns from his acting career and generates income from commercial appearances and indie film projects.
Trivia
- Joe Keery initially auditioned for the role of Jonathan Byers on Stranger Things but was later cast as Steve Harrington.
- Joe Keery releases solo music under the stage name Djo and has released albums including Twenty Twenty and Decide.
- His song End of Beginning from the album Decide became a sleeper hit and his first Billboard Hot 100 entry after going viral on TikTok in 2024.
- He has a notable resemblance to actor Ben Schwartz, which sparked an internet theory joking that their characters might be related, though they are not.
Despite multiple inquiries about Joe Keery's girlfriend, the American musician is single. He has dated numerous women in the entertainment industry, including Maika Monroe and Chase Sui Wonders. Additionally, he was spotted hanging out with an unidentified woman in New York City.
