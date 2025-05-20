Joe Keery's girlfriend and exes: Djo's complete dating timeline

Speculation about Joe Keery's girlfriend has dominated headlines following his newly released studio album, The Crux, launched in May 2025. The popular actor rose to fame for his role as Steve Harrington on Stranger Things.

As a musician, Keery was a member of the psychedelic rock band Post Animal. Photo by Marc Piasecki, Daniel Zuchnik

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Joe Keery is allegedly single, and there are no reports of him having a girlfriend.

and there are no reports of him having a girlfriend. He was in a long-term relationship with Maika Monroe from 2017 to 2022.

from 2017 to 2022. In late 2023, Djo was linked to Chase Sui Wonders but never acknowledged the relationship.

but never acknowledged the relationship. In May 2024, the popular actor was spotted hanging out with an unidentified woman in New York.

Joe Keery's profile summary

Full name Joseph David Keery Gender Male Date of birth April 24, 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Newburyport, Massachusetts, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 73 kg (approx) Father David Grover Keery Mother Nina (Barger) Keery Siblings Four Relationship status Single Ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, Maika Monroe Education River Valley Charter School, Newburyport High School, DePaul University Profession Actor and singer Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Joe Keery's girlfriend and dating history

Joe Keery has no confirmed girlfriend, despite being spotted with an unidentified woman in May 2024. However, the top actor has been linked with popular women in the entertainment industry.

Actor/musician Joe Keery at SiriusXM Studios on November 12, 2019, in New York City. Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Source: Original

1. Maika Monroe

Full name: Maika Monroe

Maika Monroe Date of birth : May 29, 1993

: May 29, 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of May 2025)

31 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Actress

Actress Social media: Instagram

Maika Monroe is an American actress famous for starring in thrillers Greta and Watcher. Maika and Keery first met at a party in Los Angeles in 2017 before co-starring in After Everything the same year. However, they debuted their relationship at the Stranger Things season 2 premiere.

Maike and Keery attended events together as a couple, with Joe opening up about their relationship in a 2021 interview. He said,

Over quarantine, it was like we spent so much time together, which was rare. I mean, that's one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what's going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she's like me. She doesn't take it all too seriously.

Maika Monroe and Joe Keery at the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 on June 28, 2019, in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Are Joe Keery and Maika still together?

The After Everything stars are no longer together, and their last public appearance was at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Their split was confirmed in October 2023 when Monroe was seen making out with real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Joe Keery later spoke openly about the "big breakup" in a June 2024 interview. He said,

I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work. My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show. We weren’t really leaving due to COVID-19.

2. Chase Sui Wonders

Full name : Chase Sui Wonders

: Chase Sui Wonders Date of birth : May 21, 1996

: May 21, 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of May 2025)

: 28 years old (as of May 2025) Profession : Actress

: Actress Social media: Instagram

Chase Sui Wonders is an American actress known for her role as Riley in the HBO Max series Generation. About two months after her breakup with Pete Davidson, Chase was spotted with Joe Keery in New York City.

Sui Wonders and Keery were seen taking a romantic stroll and later headed to Keery's Manhattan apartment, indicating a close relationship. However, by early 2024, they were not together, and the specifics of why they parted ways remain private.

Chase Sui Wonders packed on PDA with Stranger Things star Joe Keery following her breakup from Pete Davidson. Photo: @joekeeryfeed on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Joe Keery single?

Joe Keery is reportedly single. However, in May 2024, photos emerged of Joe and a "mystery woman," in Central Park, New York City, but a relationship was unconfirmed.

Is Joe Keery married?

Joe Keery is currently unmarried. Additionally, there are no public reports that the popular actor has ever been married or engaged before in his life.

Joe Keery's age and early life

Joe, whose full name is Joseph David Keery (age 33 as of 2025), was born on April 24, 1992, in Newburyport, Massachusetts, United States. He studied acting at The Theatre School at DePaul University in Chicago and graduated in 2014.

What is Joe Keery's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joe has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He earns from his acting career and generates income from commercial appearances and indie film projects.

Actor Joe Keery at the premiere of "The Tribes of Palos Verdes" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Joe Keery initially auditioned for the role of Jonathan Byers on Stranger Things but was later cast as Steve Harrington.

but was later cast as Steve Harrington. Joe Keery releases solo music under the stage name Djo and has released albums including Twenty Twenty and Decide .

and has released albums including and . His song End of Beginning from the album Decide became a sleeper hit and his first Billboard Hot 100 entry after going viral on TikTok in 2024.

from the album became a sleeper hit and his first Billboard Hot 100 entry after going viral on TikTok in 2024. He has a notable resemblance to actor Ben Schwartz, which sparked an internet theory joking that their characters might be related, though they are not.

Despite multiple inquiries about Joe Keery's girlfriend, the American musician is single. He has dated numerous women in the entertainment industry, including Maika Monroe and Chase Sui Wonders. Additionally, he was spotted hanging out with an unidentified woman in New York City.

Source: Briefly News