Drew Barrymore's net worth: How rich is the 'E.T.' star in 2025?

Drew Barrymore's net worth ranks her as one of America's top and wealthiest daytime talk show hosts. The famous child star in Steven Spielberg's 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial has become a woman with many hats in entertainment and business. She once said:

My worth has been so wrapped up in this job and this life, because it's given me so much.

Actress and TV show host Drew Barrymore. Photo: @drewbarrymore on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Drew Barrymore is a descendant of the Barrymore family , one of the most popular acting dynasties in Hollywood.

, one of the most popular acting dynasties in Hollywood. She started hosting her national daytime talk show , The Drew Barrymore Show , in 2020 .

, , . Drew was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2023 .

in the world by Time . In 2007, she got her highest payday at $15 million for the movie Music and Lyrics.

Profile summary

Full name Drew Blythe Barrymore Gender Female Date of birth 22 February 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Culver City, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) Weight 57 kilograms (126 lbs) Eye colour Green Hair colour Light brown Parents Jaid and John Drew Barrymore Siblings 3 half-siblings Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Jeremy Thomas (1994-1995)​ Tom Green (2001-2002)​ Will Kopelman (2012-2016) Children 2 School Fountain Day School Profession Actress, author, talk show host, director, producer, entrepreneur Net worth $85 million Social media Instagram

What is Drew Barrymore's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drew Barrymore's net worth as of 2025 is $85 million. She expressed her versatility in an interview with The Telegraph in August 2010. The actress said:

I love what I do. I can't stop it. It's not just about acting. I love film; I'm a director now; I love writing, I love producing, I love having a company that makes films, and I love being prolific.

Facts about Drew Barrymore. Photo: @drewbarrymore on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Drew Barrymore get so rich?

She has invested in her acting career and various ventures, providing multiple revenue streams. Here is a breakdown of her sources of income:

Acting

Drew began working as an actress as early as 11 months old, where she appeared in a TV ad for dog food. Her first film debut came in the 1980 science fiction film Altered States. Her role as Gertie in Steven Spielberg's E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) catapulted her to stardom.

The film's massive success earned her the Young Artist Award for Best Young Supporting Actress and a British Academy Film Award nomination for Rising Star. Because of the movie, she moved to hosting the eighth season of Saturday Night Live at just seven years old.

This made her the youngest person to guest-host the series. In an Instagram video she posted in February 2025, she said:

As you can see, I got an award from Guinness as the youngest host of Saturday Night Live, which is just something that means so much to me. I've been lucky enough to host six times.

Barrymore was also in films like The Wedding Singer (1998) and Charlie's Angels (2000). She starred in the TV series Santa Clarita Diet (2017–2019) and later paused her acting career in 2021 to focus on her daughters.

Film production

Barrymore co-founded Flower Films in 1995 with Nancy Juvonen. She has produced numerous successful films, grossing over $2 billion at the box office. Below are some of the most famous movies in which Drew Barrymore appeared.

Never Been Kissed (1999)

(1999) Donnie Darko (2001)

(2001) 50 First Dates (2004)

Drew Barrymore at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special in February 2025. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

TV hosting and endorsements

In 2020, Drew started hosting her daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. In 2007, she became a Cover Girl spokesperson and partnered with Gucci jewellery, IMG Models, and Crocs.

Writing

The actress is also a writer and has published several books. Aside from her other books, Little Girl Lost (1990), about her childhood, became a New York Times bestseller, as Stylist published. She also launched a lifestyle magazine called Drew Magazine in 2021.

Business ventures

As a business guru, she has launched several business ventures that touch areas like beauty, lifestyle, kitchen, and home appliances. Her brands include Flower Beauty, Flower Eyewear, Dear Drew, Barrymore Wines, Kopari Beauty, and Flower Home.

Drew Barrymore at the CBSFEST 2025-2026: Schedule Announcement event. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS

Source: Getty Images

How much does Drew Barrymore make per episode?

Drew Barrymore's salary varies depending on the project. For her Netflix show Santa Clarita Diet, as Variety published, she negotiated $350,000 per episode. Her highest is $15 million for Music and Lyrics (2007). She also made $14 million for Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

While there is no publicly available information regarding Drew Barrymore's salary for her show, as of December 2024, the show ranked No. 2 in syndicated daytime talkers with 2.5 million viewers.

Did Drew Barrymore inherit money?

She did not inherit anything from her popular family. Drew Barrymore's father, John Drew Barrymore, sold most of his properties and left Drew’s mother before she was born.

He passed away in 2004. Drew is now the richest Barrymore to live, all thanks to her hard work.

Does Drew Barrymore financially support her mother?

She supports her mother, Jaid Barrymore. They had a complicated mother-daughter relationship, as Drew emancipated from her mom at age 14. She told Vulture in 2023:

I know that must be so hard for my mom.

Drew Barrymore at The 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at Barker Hanger in April 2025. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

Does Drew Barrymore live in a normal house?

Drew Barrymore's house is in Manhattan. As revealed in a video on TikTok, she described it as a "regular" home in terms of comfort and personal significance. The house is valued at $8.3 million.

Besides, Elle Decor said she owns a house in the Hamptons, which she bought for $5.5 million in 2019 and listed for $8.45 million in 2024.

The actress also previously owned a Montecito mansion, which she bought for $5.5 million and sold for $6.35 million, and a Hollywood Hills home sold for $16.5 million in 2018.

Drew Barrymore's net worth is built on her diverse talents and brands. She remains a household name in Hollywood and the business world.

READ ALSO: The tragic story of Jessica Blyth Barrymore, Drew Barrymore's sister

As Briefly.co.za published, Jessica Blyth Barrymore was the elder half-sibling of actress Drew Barrymore, although she lived out of the limelight.

She had a turbulent upbringing, growing up in a single-parent home with an absent father. Her tragic life ended in mid-2014.

Source: Briefly News