2 Broke Girls: The untold story of the fascinating TV series

Life connecting two ladies is depicted perfectly in the 2 Broke Girls series. The one is from a low-income family, while the other comes from a billionaire family that became poor overnight. The two broke girls become partners in a cupcakes business. However, their different perspectives about life make it hard for them to grow the business. Here follows several untold stories about this spectacular CBS sitcom.

A poster of CBS' 2 Broke Girls sitcom. Photo: cdn.fbsbx.com

Source: Facebook

2 Broke Girls was a movie in 2010, but its producers turned it into a series in 2011. It has more than 100 episodes. Are Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs friends? The Two Broke Girls' lead characters were best friends. Dennings desired to work with Behrs on other projects.

2 Broke Girls storyline

Is 2 Broke Girls Streaming on Netflix? Netflix adds and cancels shows on a regular basis. Two Broke Girls is not on South African Netflix. Please check it out on Amazon Prime and other places. The story of the two broke girls is set in Brooklyn, New York.

Caroline Channing’s billionaire father commits a fraud that makes his family lose everything overnight. Meanwhile, Max Black’s mother is a poor but hardworking woman. Max does not know her father.

Both ladies are in their mid-twenties and waitresses at a diner in Brooklyn. Han Lee and Sophie own the restaurant. Caroline and Max’s colleagues are Earl, a 75-year-old cashier, and Oleg, a pervert Ukrainian cook. The ladies become friends and roommates later. They plan to open a cupcake business someday.

Bobby and Caroline dressed for their first date with Bobby. Photo: @ Sonja Flemming

Source: Getty Images

Max’s part-time job is being a nanny of the Peach Landi’s twins. Peach adopts Caroline’s horse later. Sophie lends Max some money to top up on her savings and start the baking business. Caroline and Max lease their shop when the business fails and use the remaining cash to repay Sophie.

Meanwhile, Caroline’s ex-boyfriend, Andrew, owns a candy store. He wanted them to settle down, but her focus was on the cupcake business. Caroline and her friend reopen the business at the diner’s backroom. The ladies drop their small business once more when things go wrong.

Caroline gets a job at the Manhattan School of Pastry, where Max furthers her studies. Max meets her first love, Deke, at the institution. Meanwhile, Caroline dates the school’s head chef called Nicholas.

Nicholas’ extramarital affair with Caroline makes him close the school and return to France with his wife. He wants to start another pastry school in France, but his parents refuse to finance his idea.

Max and Caroline open their cupcake business, but it fails again. They land well-paying jobs at a pastry shop and save more money to pay off a business loan. Sophie marries Oleg and starts a family business. She stops being Han Lee's partner at the diner.

Randy and Max standing in the cupcakes shop. Photo: @Monty Brinton

Source: Getty Images

Caroline sells her a script about her life to a film producer based in Los Angeles. She uses part of the money she earns from the script to expand the cupcakes business and buys part ownership into Han Lee’s dinner with the remaining amount.

Caroline and Max move the business near a pizza shop and add a dessert bar. Max meets her second boyfriend, Randy, in Los Angeles while following up on her script. Randy is an attorney of many celebrities.

Oleg and Sophie get married and are blessed with a baby named Barbara. Randy asks Max to relocate to Los Angeles, but she finds it hard to leave her business and Caroline behind. A contractor named Bobby repairs the dessert bar after a storm.

Bobby and Caroline start dating, and she later spends a $10 000 loan on a dress for a high-profile event. The loan sinks her and Max back to bankruptcy. Randy returns to New York and marries Max. The couple settles in the city for good.

Two Broke Girls cast

The cast of Two Broke Girls has many recurring characters. You have to watch the series to find out how talented they are. These are the show's main characters:

1. Kat Dennings as Max Black

Kat Dennings attending the 2019 People's Choice Awards at The Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. Photo: @David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Max shows her loyalty to Caroline by constantly reviving their cupcakes business. Furthermore, she refuses to move in with her boyfriend for Caroline’s sake. Fans claimed they noticed fake chemistry/friendship between Caroline and Max on set.

2. Beth Behrs as Caroline Channing

Beth Behrs was at the 16th Annual Hollywood Bag Ladies Luncheon in California. Photo: @Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Caroline benefits a lot from Max's commitment to their friendship and business. She later destroys everything Max built and takes her back to the impoverished life of debts. Caroline and Max stated that they were best friends on screen and behind the cameras.

3. Garrett Morris as Earl Washington

Garrett Morris attending the Critics' Choice Television Awards VIP Lounge in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

The elderly cashier at Han Lee's cashier loves old school jazz music and smokes marijuana. Max sees him as a father figure since she has never met her dad. Eral suffers memory loss later. Some fans thought the series promoted racism and stereotypes about some races.

4. Jonathan Kite as Oleg

Jonathan Kite was the 2016 Pre-Emmy Party at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles. Photo: @ Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

The cook often cracks vulgar jokes and sexually harasses the diner’s waitresses. Becoming a friend with benefits with his boss, Sophie, leads to marriage and a baby. The audience complained about Oleg's sexual jokes.

5. Matthew Moy as Han Lee

Matthew Moy attending the celebration of 2 Broke Girls in Los Angeles. Photo: @Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

The heterosexual South Korean businessman is ignorant about the American culture. His former employees' Max and Caroline later buy part of his diner’s ownership. The money helps him pay a gambling debt. Viewers hated Han Lee's fake accent.

6. Jennifer Coolidge as Sophie

Jennifer Coolidge was at the SVA Theater in New York. Photo: @Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

The blonde lady owns a house-cleaning company and a restaurant. She lives above Max and Caroline’s apartment floor. She narrates to the girls her sex life and also lends them money to start their cupcakes business.

Most CBS viewers still do not understand why the network prematurely cancelled 2 Broke Girls in 2017. Was it cancelled because its stereotypes and sexualized humour offended some people? Most of the series fans thought the show has a fantastic storyline and perfect cast.

READ ALSO: 20 of the best anthology series that are worth watching in 2021

Briefly.co.za listed 20 anthology series that are trending this year. Bloodride is about strangers travelling on the same bus to different destinations. Each of them encounters strange things at their destinations.

For instance, a family learns that the town's residents sacrifice cats in the woods for money. Will they join them since they are broke?

Source: Briefly.co.za