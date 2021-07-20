Kim Kardashian West and her ex-hubby Kanye recently put their differences aside to take the kids on a family trip

An insider told a publication that Kim, Kanye and the 4 kids went to Asian Art Museum in San Francisco on 17 July 2021

It is said that Kim, Kanye and the babes had the best time and that it was nothing more than a co-parenting trip for the children

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kim Kardashian West and her ex-hubby Kanye took a little family trip together, for the kids, of course. This level of co-parenting is something the Kardashians can pull off.

Taking their four babies, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, to Asian Art Museum in San Francisco on 17 July 2021, Kim and Kanye put their differences aside for just a little.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are putting their family first. The two recently took a trip with the kids. Image: @kimkardashian.

Source: Instagram

A source told E! News that the fam attended an awesome electronic art exhibition called the new teamLab: Continuity exhibition- "a movement-sensitive artworks fill entire galleries and are hyper-responsive to human activity, transforming visitors into participants."

The insider also said that the kids seemed very excited to be on a trip with Kim and Kanye and that the exhibition was a winner, as reported by Geo News.

"They were excited to be there, and everyone seemed to be getting along great between Kim and Kanye," the source said. "They were there for the kids as the museum is a very family friendly environment, and this specific exhibit brings out the childlike wonder in us all. By all accounts they were gracious, appreciative, and had a great time!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Kim includes Kanye in on sweet Father’s Day post

Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian took the time to wish her baby daddy, Kanye West, a happy Father’s Day. Despite their divorce and Kanye’s new relationship, Kim has not stopped praising him.

Taking to social media on Father’s Day, Kim made a tribute to all the amazing fathers out there. In the post, she included her late father Robert, baby daddy Kanye, stepfather Caitlyn, brother Rob, main man Scott, Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan, and Stormi’s dad Travis.

“Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!”

There is no denying that Kim is taking a mature approach to the divorce. Even when her and Kanye were together, Kim always held her head high despite everything that was going on.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za