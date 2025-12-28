Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams believes his team was unfairly treated by certain referee decisions in their defeat against Egypt.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africa fell 1-0 to the Pharaohs after Mohamed Salah converted a penalty, which was confirmed by VAR just before halftime. Egypt were later reduced to 10 men when Mohamed Hony received a red card.

Despite being a player down, the Pharaohs managed to hold onto the victory and secure their place in the knockout stages.

Late in the match, South Africa appealed for a penalty when Teboho Mokoena’s shot struck the arm of an Egyptian defender, but the referee, following a lengthy VAR review, allowed play to continue.

Williams laments on ref decision vs Egypt

Williams believes the penalty awarded against South Africa was too lenient and argues that they should have been awarded one themselves following the Mokoena incident.

“We’re frustrated because our goal was never to lose—we aimed to win or at least secure a point to advance, but it just didn’t happen,” Williams told SuperSportTV.

“There were several decisions during the match that didn’t go our way, and that’s disappointing.

“I feel the penalty awarded against us was soft, and toward the end, we strongly believed we deserved one ourselves. But that’s part of football.

“We’ll take the lessons from this game, focus on the positives, and keep believing in this team moving forward.”

Bafana must secure at least a draw in their last Group B fixture against Zimbabwe to guarantee their place in the knockout stages.

Source: Briefly News