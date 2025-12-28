DJ Black Coffee had a blast over the festive season, and he took to social media to show people

The South African DJ gave people a look into the soft life with a post all about spending time with family

DJ Black Coffee fans are delighted to see how the internationally renowned DJ spent his holidays

DJ Black Coffee posted Instagram videos of his festive season. The Grammy award-winning DJ was surrounded by loved ones over the end-of-year festivities.

DJ Black Coffee spends the festive holiday with his mom, kids and girlfriend Victoria Gonzalez.

The post DJ Black Coffee shared of his overseas family celebration impressed many fans. Thousands liked the video and photos showing DJ Black Coffee with the people he loves most in the world.

In a post on Instagram, DJ Black Coffee spent Christmas with his family. The DJ shows snippets of his mother dancing in a mansion. His girlfriend, Victoria, also made an appearance in the post, as he included her beach photos. Some of the DJ's children were also in photos he shared. Black Coffee's girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, confirmed they had a blast in the comments, writing:

"So much love and happiness 😍🥹 grateful ♥️"

DJ Black Coffee and Victoria Gonzalez's relationship has been getting stronger.

South Africa admires DJ Black Coffee's family

Many people commented on the Instagram post and were impressed by how much time DJ Black Coffee spent surrounded by love. Online users gushed over the stunning scenes. See the post by Black Coffee and read people's comments below:

djkabila said:

"The best photographer, the best coffee, the best father, the best DJ, lol ndibalantonina wacko mnganam🤾🏿‍♂️‼️Oh Mr Lover Lover Mr Bombastic 🤣"

khumbuzile_ndlovu wrote:

"Sicommenta noBusta Rhymes no Swiss Beats la ... Waze wasifaka ezintweni @realblackcoffee"

jollyb_official012 wished Black Coffee well:

"Merry Christmas OG ❤️"

winwithsashin admired Black Coffee's accomplishments:

"Every part of this was earned and deserved."

xavatheboysnow also shared Christmas wishes:

"Merry Christmas, Nathi, to you and your family ❤️"

zoleka_anta said:

"That's what you call real wealth (family, love and happiness)❤️❤️👌🏾

djjawz said:

"And then wa fetsa wa ba authi e sharp. Wa bona wena❤️ love you bro."

offbrandproject gushed:

"The finer things in life @bigl_9."

ginomzansi added:

"Picture number 5, where your mom is enjoying herself. It’s great that you’re still taking care of your mom."

wandiile_m said:

"We thank mother Black Coffee for not sending all the other university applications. Amazing things happen when you follow your passion. Parents must pay attention to their kids and push them in their natural direction."

Fans moved by DJ Black Coffee's gesture to struggling families

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Black Coffee sure has a heart of gold. The internationally acclaimed music producer recently made many underprivileged families happy this December, ensuring they could also enjoy Christmas like other fortunate families.

On Monday, 22 December 2025, the online news and gossip page MDNews reported that the star who recently got divorced had decided that he and his foundation are going to feed struggling families this festive season.

Shortly after the star's Kind gesture was revealed on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

