Siya Kolisi shared snippets of how he spent his festive holiday surrounded by a lot of love

The Springboks captain showed people that he was in full daddy mode over the festive season, and he enjoyed it

Siya Kolisi and his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, have been co-parenting since their divorce in October 2024

Siya Kolisi gave fans an update about how he's spent the festive season. The Springboks player made time to bond with his two children, Keziah and Nicholas Kolisi, in the Seychelles.

Siya Kolisi was bonding with his children over the festive season. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi is showing people how he points with them through a hobby. The video of Siya Kolisi spending time with his children was a viral hit.

Siya Kolisi took to Instagram and showed people that he went fishing with his two children. The captain of the Springboks was holding a large tuna and two other fish, which he showed off to his daughter. He showed Keziah getting her hands on the smaller fish they caught. His son Nicholas also made an appearance on the fishing trip.

Siya Kolisi went on a festive vacation with his two kids and siblings. Image: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africa gushes over Siya Kolisi on dad duty

Many people in the comment section were raving about Siya Kolisi's bond with his children. Fans were raving about how happy he was with his kids. Online users were impressed to see the rugby player being a family man. See the photos Siya shared and read people's comments below:

jessejames8025 admired Siya's catch:

"Now that is some nice fish🔥"

jamesventer remarked:

"Yes fisherman 🎣"

bellabellos joked:

"Good catch @siyakolisi … you are a catch 😜"

nic.palmer_ exclaimed:

"What a catch! @pecheresse_sporting get him on Fish Friday!"

reeceleroux said:

"Easy work there Siya 💪🏼👊🏼"

benedictmalobola applauded Siya:

"You are an incredible father 🙌❤️🔥"

zandre.bar added:

"Jissie chom leef die lewe daar."

soekiebekker added:

"Love the Tun."

fardieladams1 laughed:

"Oh yes you are, sir yes sirrrrrr 😂 bring her home, captain, bring her home.😂"

corryversluis joked:

"Skipper, now start spearfishing. No wait! Only when you retire from rugby, because that's where we need your focus. Once you get into Spearfishin,g forever will it dominate you😂"

joel.meikle.79 added:

"All rounder, Best rugby / captain and fisherman 🔥🙌"

iam_sihlenjezul wrote:

"A wahoo !! That’s massive buda. Nothing like going deep sea 🎣"

stephen_skye8 wrote:

"Looks tops there, brother, Shrek the fisherman 🤣"

hawk_dluffy admired Siya:

"Lookin' good kolisi🔥"

dalevdm1 wanted to learn how to fish:

'@leonmeyer77 we need a trip with Mr Kolisi to teach us the ways! 😉"

tshiamo_r added:

"Enjoy the holidays champ."

Siya Kolisi sparks romance rumours with Rachel John

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has seemingly confirmed romance rumours with 24-year-old influencer Rachel John, after leaving a flirtatious comment on her recent Instagram post. This development comes a year after Kolisi’s high-profile split from his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi

Rachel John replied to Siya's comment with a heart emoji, confirming the exchange. Fans have been quick to speculate that the interaction hints at a new romance, marking Kolisi’s first public link to someone since his separation.

Source: Briefly News