TT Mbha and Vusi Nova Pay Tribute to Somizi Mhlongo on His 53rd Birthday
- South African media personalities TT Mbha and Vusi Nova celebrated their friend Somizi Mhlongo's birthday
- The star paid tribute to the former Idols SA judge on social media as he turned 53 on Tuesday, 23 December 2025
- Many netizens also flooded the comment section with celebratory messages to Mhlongo
South African popular media personalities Vusi Nova and TT Mbha decided to make their friend Somizi's special day extra special on social media as they paid tribute to him in sweet posts.
On Tuesday, 23 December 2025, the famous reality TV star who previously graduated from fashion school marked yet another year around the sun as he turned 53. His two friends posted several pictures they took with him on their Instagram pages and wished him a fantastic day.
TT Mbha wrote:
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SB🎂TH🎂 @somizi MY PRAYER IS FOR GOD TO KEEP BLESSING YOU WITH GOOD HEALTH & IMMEASURABLE HAPPINESS."
See his post below:
The award-winning singer, who just got back from his initiation, also shared some of the great memories he made with Mhlongo and wrote:
"Ya ne! Happy birthday, sbothoriro!"
See the post below:
Fans also wish Somizi a happy birthday
Shortly after the two stars wished their friend a happy birthday on social media, many other netizens also joined in and flooded their comment section with celebratory messages for the TV star. Here's what they had to say below:
nonhlantlamofokeng said:
"Nayi le friendship 🥹🥹🫂🫂I miss it🥹🥹mine🤞🏽🤞🏽happy birthday to you Somoney."
fikiswainga wrote:
"Happy Birthday SomG ❤️❤️ you guys look amazing."
ntomblosh commented:
"Happy birthday Som Som."
left__queen responded:
"Ow man, slide 10 is my fave. Happy birthday to your Sbotho friend."
ms_vilakay replied:
"Isbotho sakho yazi, asiyi ndawo. Happy birthday to Somsom."
luv_resides stated:
"Happy Birthday, SomG. To abundance of blessings upon your life. Have a blessed day @somizi."
masimo_a_makhetha wrote:
"Happiest birthday to your friend SomG. 🎉🎂Ooh how I love this."
A look at other celebs who celebrated their birthdays
- On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, the former Big Brother Mzansi star Asley Ogle celebrated her 27th birthday in style.
- South African musician Thabsie also celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, and many of her fans showered her with sweet messages.
- South African hitmaker Zahara would have turned 38 on her heavenly birthday on Monday, 10 November 2025. Many celebrities paid tribute to her on that day.
- On 6 November 2025, the popular Lekompo star King Monada marked another year around the sun. The music producer shared on social media that he turned 44.
- On November 27 2025, the Amapiano king Kabza De Small also turned 33 and celebrated his birthday in style. However, many fans were stunned by how young he really is.
Somizi clears the air on liquidation scandal
In a previous report from Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo finally broke his silence to address the ongoing scandal regarding his alleged business, Search Light (Pty) Ltd.
He was at the centre of a case with the CCMA after reportedly fleeing from accountability when a sheriff attempted to seize his assets over unpaid staff salaries.
In his statement, he said, "I would like to clearly state that the company referred to in the article does not belong to me, has never been registered under my name, and I have no association with it whatsoever. The claims made are completely false and misleading."
