South African media personalities TT Mbha and Vusi Nova celebrated their friend Somizi Mhlongo's birthday

The star paid tribute to the former Idols SA judge on social media as he turned 53 on Tuesday, 23 December 2025

Many netizens also flooded the comment section with celebratory messages to Mhlongo

TT Mbha and Vusi Nova celebrated Somizi's birthday. Image: ttmbha/vusinova1/somizi

Source: Instagram

South African popular media personalities Vusi Nova and TT Mbha decided to make their friend Somizi's special day extra special on social media as they paid tribute to him in sweet posts.

On Tuesday, 23 December 2025, the famous reality TV star who previously graduated from fashion school marked yet another year around the sun as he turned 53. His two friends posted several pictures they took with him on their Instagram pages and wished him a fantastic day.

TT Mbha wrote:

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY SB🎂TH🎂 @somizi MY PRAYER IS FOR GOD TO KEEP BLESSING YOU WITH GOOD HEALTH & IMMEASURABLE HAPPINESS."

See his post below:

The award-winning singer, who just got back from his initiation, also shared some of the great memories he made with Mhlongo and wrote:

"Ya ne! Happy birthday, sbothoriro!"

See the post below:

Fans also wish Somizi a happy birthday

Shortly after the two stars wished their friend a happy birthday on social media, many other netizens also joined in and flooded their comment section with celebratory messages for the TV star. Here's what they had to say below:

nonhlantlamofokeng said:

"Nayi le friendship 🥹🥹🫂🫂I miss it🥹🥹mine🤞🏽🤞🏽happy birthday to you Somoney."

fikiswainga wrote:

"Happy Birthday SomG ❤️❤️ you guys look amazing."

ntomblosh commented:

"Happy birthday Som Som."

left__queen responded:

"Ow man, slide 10 is my fave. Happy birthday to your Sbotho friend."

ms_vilakay replied:

"Isbotho sakho yazi, asiyi ndawo. Happy birthday to Somsom."

luv_resides stated:

"Happy Birthday, SomG. To abundance of blessings upon your life. Have a blessed day @somizi."

masimo_a_makhetha wrote:

"Happiest birthday to your friend SomG. 🎉🎂Ooh how I love this."

Somizi Mhlongo turned 53 on 23 December 2025. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

