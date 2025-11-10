South African hitmaker Zahara would have turned 38 on her heavenly birthday on Monday, 10 November

Zahara’s sister Bandezwa Mkutukana spoke about their family traditions when it comes to birthdays

More people celebrated Zahara on what would have been her birthday, sharing their special shoutouts to her

SA celebrated Zahara on what would've been her 38th birthday. Image: Zahara

Source: Instagram

Loliwe hitmaker Zahara was remembered on the weekend leading up to her birthday.

The award-winning singer passed away in December 2023 following liver complications.

According to TshisaLIVE, the family hosted a close dinner event with other family members, and they enjoyed some good laughs and exchanged fond memories of Zahara.

“Birthdays were important to Zahara; she would make sure she celebrated her birthday. That’s why we made sure we celebrated her birthday cake,” they were quoted as saying,

Her sister clarified that no friends were invited and that only family members were attending her special birthday.

“Her friends called us and spoke to us to check how we were doing. We tried to do what we used to do with her when she was alive.”

In keeping with the family tradition, they visited her grave and left her flowers. Her sister admitted that this year was more bearable compared to last.

Their mother also reportedly went to the hospital, and this added to their already existing trauma. She mentioned how the months of November and December take their toll on them because it was then she got sick and passed away.

The news publication further quoted Mkutukana saying, “We’re still traumatised, especially during the festive season. Zahara would be calling to say how we’ll spend the festive season together.”

Celebs remember Zahara

Taking to Instagram, Vusi Nova posted a throwback video of them dancing, making sweet memories.

He captioned his post, "Happy heavenly birthday sthandwa sam utsho ngoqina apha. Ndikulhimbhuli hintoni! Love you ke sana."

This translates to, "Happy birthday, my love, with your over-the-top personality. I miss you so much it is embarrassing. Love you."

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene also posted an old video of her and Zahara meeting for the first time. The meet-up made Zahara very emotional.

"Happy Heavenly birthday my love, your death still feels so unreal. We love and miss you."

Many fans joined in and wished the singer a happy birthday, with Sithokosisi saying, "Heaven gained an angel."

Angel said, "Happy birthday to you, Zahara. So happy that we got to spend some time with you on earth."

Nadanggontsana said, "Oh yhini bethuna u Bulelwa. Her journey on earth was short. Phumla Masthathu."

Vusi Nova hosts Zahara's family

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African musician Vusi Nova invited Zahara's family for dinner at his home this week. Vusi and Zahara were very good friends, and they often shared beautiful moments with their fans on social media.

"I hosted my girl Zahara’s family for dinner last night, and we were just reminiscing about all the crazy fun times we had with uMaZet. Gone but not forgotten. We miss you, Mzazaza."

Source: Briefly News