South African musician Vusi Nova invited Zahara's family for dinner at his home this week

Vusi and Zahara were very good friends, and they often shared beautiful moments with their fans on social media

The award-winning vocalist and guitarist, Bulelwa Mkutukana, passed away in December 2023 following liver complications

Vusi Nova and Zahara's family shared heartwarming memories. Image: Vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Zahara's life was cherished and celebrated at Vusi Nova's home this week. The singer invited the late star's family for a warm feast, and he shared a video with his audience on Instagram.

Vusi Nova hosts dinner in Zahara's memory

The As'phelelanga hitmaker Vusi Nova proved once again that he was a good friend to the late Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana. The two singers previously shared some of their cherished moments with their fans online. Vusi's latest move showed that he holds Zahara dear to his heart, even after her untimely passing.

The late Zahara's family gathered to enjoy a meal and remember her life. Image: Zahara

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Laughs, memories, and prayer were on the agenda at Vusi's home as Zahara's family gathered for a meal.

"I hosted my girl Zahara’s family for dinner last night, and we were just reminiscing about all the crazy fun times we had with uMaZet. Gone but not forgotten. We miss you, Mzazaza."

In the video posted on Instagram, Zahara's loved ones are praying over their food before feasting.

Fans remember Zahara following Vusi's touching post

Social media users agree with Vusi that Zahara's memories will be kept alive because her timeless music lives on. Check out the comments under Vusi Nova's post:

Tabzeedo replied:

"She will never be forgotten. I was at Kirk Whalum’s concert, and he had a tribute to Zahara. He even cried, man. It was so touching, and he also mentioned we need to remember the crazy fun things that she used to say or do. It was lively. Blessings on you, my brother. This is love."

Tebogoglobetrotter said:

"Ooh Vusi, you are such a good brother. I play her music every day. In fact, it is always on repeat."

Mavistabane said:

"God bless you, abuti."

Amomodisee cried:

This friendship, though. Even in death, you are still there for the fam. Bless you man."

Emms_74 stated:

"May God continue to bless you, Vusi, and may her soul continue to rest peacefully."

Keaitumela revealed:

"Zaza's music contributed to my divorce healing journey. I was the first person to buy Loliwe at my workplace and never wanted anyone to copy it. I loved her so much."

Michelle.maphanga reacted:

"Oooooh, this is beautiful Vuvu. May God continue to bless you."

Mildred Mahlangu hailed:

"You are the best."

Patymagadla said:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Vulathando said:

"Vusi is such a genuine friend."

Vusi Nova pays tribute to late Zahara

In a previous report from Briefly News, Vusi Nova paid tribute to his friend, singer Zahara, on Instagram.

On the first anniversary of her death, he posted a heartfelt video and message dedicated to Zahara.

Fans and colleagues, including Thembi Seete and Brenda Mtambo, responded to Vusi's emotional post with messages of support and love.

Source: Briefly News