Zahara's family gifted Vusi Nova the late singer's guitar collection, leading to an emotional moment for the singer

Vusi, known for his close bond with Zahara, was deeply touched by the gesture from the Mkutukana family

Fans react positively, praising Vusi's friendship and expressing hope for healing through music

Vusi Nova failed to hold back his tears as he played his late friend Bulelwa "Zahara" Mkutukana's guitar after the late singer's family gifted him her collection.

Vusi Nova was emotional after receiving Zahara's guitar collection. Image: @vusinova1 and @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Vusi Nova emotional after receiving Zahara's guitars

We all know Zahara and Vusi Nova shared a special bond. The two singers were always together and Vusi, whose real name is Vusimuzi Nongxa, was hailed for sticking by Bulelwa's side during her rough patch.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Ndikuthandile hitmaker shared the emotional video and told his fans that Zahara's family had given him the late singer's precious guitars. He added that the Mkutukana family knew that the late Loliwe singer would have loved her friend to have them. He wrote:

"I can’t guys, my heart. So Zahara’s family did one of the most beautiful things ever! They just dropped off some of her collection of guitars and said they know she would have wanted me to have them. Thank you so much!❤️"

Vusi Nova's fans react to his video

Social media users found the gesture by Zahara's family sweet. They also noted that it was good that Vusi was gifted the guitars.

@izps_fitness_pro commented:

"True friend god bless you heart protect you ❤️❤️❤️I pray prosperity in everything you touch ❤️❤️❤️"

@manondo_julez_akos added:

"Nobody was more deserving."

@luyandamadope commented:

"An instrument is an extension of your expression. I know you gonna speak/sing differently than before ❤️cAll the best on this new journey, Ndoda. Dope Love ❤️"

@ntuntulanga noted:

"Oh Vusimuzi. This is the best way to keep her in your heart forever❤️"

@mambacebs commented:

"Me watching you before reading the caption was like, 'This must be Zahara's...' May her collection bring you some kind of healing, bhuti. You deserve it ❤️❤️❤️"

@highlyfavzee said:

"Yaaz, b4 reading the caption my thought was... that must be reminding you of uZahara straight. May you heal through the songs that you'll play with those❤️"

Vusi Nova hyped for reality show Vusi Unprovoked

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Vusi Nova has a lot in store for 2024. The media personality opened up about his plans for TV and the music.

Many people know Vusi Nova as Somizi Mhlongo's friend. The reality TV star will spread his wings with new projects on TV and in the music studio.

Source: Briefly News