Zahara's family gifted her guitar collection to her friend Vusi Nova

The singer shared an emotional post playing one of the guitars, saying he was grateful for the gift

The post stirred up some emotions among fans, who sent well-wishes to Vusi Nova

Zahara’s family gifted Vusi Nova her collection of guitars. Images: vusinova1, zaharasa

Source: Instagram

Zahara's family did a selfless thing in honour of the late singer. The Mkutukana family gifted the singer's guitar collection to her friend, Vusi Nova, saying they knew she would have wanted him to have them.

Vusi Nova receives Zahara's guitar collection

Just over a month after her tragic passing, it seems Zahara's family has begun distributing her belongings among her loved ones, and Vusi Nova wasn't left behind.

Seeing just how close they were, Zahara's family thought of gifting him with a special piece of her: her guitars.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Ndikuthandile hitmaker posted a video playing one of the instruments:

"So, Zahara’s family did one of the most beautiful things ever! They dropped off some of her collection of guitars and said they knew she would have wanted me to have them. Thank you so much!"

Mzansi reacts to Vusi Nova's gift

Fans were in their feelings at Vusi Nova's gift from Zahara's family and sent him well-wishes as he mourned his friend.

Previously, Vusi was reported to have lashed out at Zahara's former associates and chased them from her funeral.

faith_mqala said:

"I don't know whether I'm crying for Zahara, Vusi, or because of my own problems."

lindi.tshabalala wrote:

"I hope this beautiful gesture will help with the healing."

manondo_julez_akos posted:

"Nobody was more deserving."

mambacebs sent well-wishes:

"Before reading the caption, I knew it must be Zahara's. May her collection bring you some kind of healing, bhuti. You deserved it."

ntuntulanga responded:

"This is the best way to keep her in your heart forever."

thandokazi139 commented:

"Ohh, my goodness! May the good Lord heal them."

