Popular actress Linda Mtoba recently had her followers rolling on the floor with laughter after sharing a hilarious story about her daughter.

Linda Mtoba shared a funny story about her daughter. Image: @linda_mtoba

Source: Instagram

Linda Mtoba's daughter embarrasses her

We all know children say the most embarrassing things, be it at family gatherings, school, church and even to total strangers. Actress Linda Mtoba recently shared an encounter she had with her daughter affectionately known as Bean.

Taking to her page on X, formerly known as Twitter, Linda Mtoba shared that her daughter approached a stranger and told them that her head was empty and the wig she was wearing came off. She wrote:

"'My mama's head is empty, this hair goes off'- my daughter to a perfect stranger."

Fans react to Linda Mtoba's post

Social media users shared hilarious comments to the star's post. Some even shared how they have also been embarrassed by children.

@NgitheV said:

"Reminds me of the 5year old girl who told her teacher she shared a shower with her uncle and when the school followed this up,they found out the said “uncle” was 2 years old. Children really are our biggest opps."

@fhatani_r commented:

"One thing about kids they will speak the truth "

@Maseg0D wrote:

"Wig goes off. But she’s not supposed to put it like that. Bean bathong "

@IamBubbles28 wrote:

"It be your own that turns on you "

@Mamie_Jay1 said:

"Sometimes it be your own kids"

@Ladi_TheKing commented:

"Were you silent or silenced ?"

@marangdream noted:

"Jehovah! bana ba jwang, mara?"

