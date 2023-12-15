TS Records co-founder DJ Sbu posed with Vusi Nova and music legend Ntando

The picture of the three was taken at Zahara's memorial service and was posted by Musa Khawula

South Africans weren't entirely impressed with the picture, as they dragged DJ Sbu and Vusi Nova

DJ Sbu poses with Vusi Nova at Zahara's memorial service at Rhema Bible Church. Image: @vusinova1, @djsbulive

TS Records co-founder DJ Sbu shared a snap at the late singer's memorial service after trending for allegedly defrauding Zahara of her money.

DJ Sbu poses with Vusi Nova and Ntando

MoFaya owner DJ Sbu found himself making headlines once again as recently he trended after his picture posing with musicians Vusi Nova and legend Ntando.

The three took the snaps, all smiles, at the late Zahara's memorial service at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Thursday, 14 December 2023. DJ Sbu posted the picture on his Instagram page, then gossipmonger Musa Khawula reposted it on social media and captioned it:

"dj sbu with ntando and vusi nova at zahara's memorial service. The audacity."

See the photo below:

SA drags Vusi Nova and DJ Sbu

After the picture circulated on social media, netizens weren't impressed with taking a picture together; all smiled as if they were celebrating Zahara's death. Many South Africans dragged them. See some of the comments below:

shining.bright.ly questioned:

"Why are they smiling so much as if they're celebrating....well, it can be said that Sbu IS celebrating."

mpho5520 said:

"Then he has the nerve to switch of his comment section bcoz he knws we will come for him .. imagine !!! Gaaaaa."

3838.flower wrote:

"He has one hell of a nerve."

bayathandwa_shembe_ responded:

"But Vusi chased Nhlanhla and TK ? So it means he knows the truth about Sbu and Zahara relationship that we don't know."

ms_kae_npc replied:

"Vusi chased TK away but not Sbu..does this mean what I'm thinking?"

kennmckenzie1 shared:

"Sbu has some guts showing up at Zahara’s memorial after everything they done to her."

madamboo_8 wrote:

"It’s the Audacity of Sbu Doti le."

Zahara's family claim she was bewitched

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zahara's family revealed that she was admitted to the hospital two days after her lobola negotiations took place.

The family claimed that she was as strong as an ox before complaining about aches and pains. The 36-year-old singer celebrated her successful negotiations with her fiancé, Mpho Xaba.

