Denise Zimba recently rocked a red carpet and had heads turning

The beloved presenter stunned supporters who have not seen her out and about for some time

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed that the actress looked different from how they remembered her

Denise Zimba's red carpet appearance received mixed reactions from Mzansi. Images: missdenisezimba

Source: Instagram

Denise Zimba recently hit the Showmax red carpet, one of her first sightings in a while. The former V-Entertainment host received a warm welcome from her adoring fans, while some netizens questioned her appearance.

Denise Zimba hosts Showmax red-carpet event

Our girl Desine Zimba was a sight for sore eyes at Showmax's recent launch of their rebrand previously introduced by the cast of The Real Housewives of Durban.

The singer/ presenter has been MIA, focusing on her growing family and other gigs. She stunned in a white gown and her bright smile as she hosted some local celebs and tastemakers.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela took some photos of the mother of two:

Mzansi weighs in on Denise Zimba's red-carpet moment

Netizens showed love to Denise Zimba, saying she was a great fit for the gig. Previously, Denise vented online after being snubbed at the SAFTAs and received encouragement from her supporters.

_Sphile said:

"I miss this lady, she had such a unique vibe as a presenter on V-Entertainment years ago."

vee_kuthu cheered:

"The perfect person for the screen. You go, girl!"

mrsjongile wrote:

"I’m so happy to see Denise on our screens, love her!

_ms_ingrid was happy:

"I’m so happy! I love seeing her doing what she does best."

kgosatsanamph0 showed love to Denise:

"Loving @missdenisezimba. Welcome back, mommy! You look amazing."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at the presenter's look:

Sindi_Khorombi was furious:

"I want to beat up her make-up artist."

Liihlendimande said:

"She looks very different."

charm_larry wrote:

"I believe them when they say beauty fades."

Audriinah_ suspected:

"I think her make-up artist and the photographer did her dirty."

Anathimbalane45 asked:

"What happened to her?"

Denise Zimba welcomes second-born

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Denise Zimba secretly welcoming baby number two, Mila.

The presenter received warm congratulations from fellow celebs, including Thando Thabethe and Bontle Modiselle-Moloi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News